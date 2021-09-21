VA to hold Virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Listening Sessions Sept. 28 & Sept. 30
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is conducting virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) listening sessions for Veterans through September in support of Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government.
VHA is gathering feedback on:
- Veterans’ experiences and perceptions related to DE&I at VA healthcare facilities
- Ways Veterans feel they can be included
- Barriers to effective healthcare for diverse Veteran populations
- Unmet needs of diverse Veteran populations
Registration:
- Individual registration: VA encourages individual registrations for those not affiliated with or representing a group, association, or organization.
- Group registration: The name of group, association or organization should be indicated in your registration request. VA may limit size of a group's registration to allow remarks from a broad, diverse group of stakeholders. VA will give priority to Veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors of underserved communities or their representatives. The meeting will be no more than 60 minutes.
- Audio (For listening purposes only): Limited to the first 200 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced registration is not required. Audio attendees will not be able to offer remarks as the line will be muted.
Sessions:
Racial and Ethnic Minorities
Sept. 28 - 10 a.m.
Register
LGBTQ+ Veterans
Sept. 28 – 12 p.m.
Register
Veterans with Disabilities
Sept. 28 - 2 p.m.
Register
Open sessions for all affinity groups
Sept. 28 - 6 p.m.
Register
Women Veterans
Sept. 30 - 12 p.m.
Register
Religious Minorities & Persons Otherwise Adversely Affected by Persistent Inequality
Sept. 30 – 2 p.m.
Register
Open sessions for all affinity groups
Sept. 30 - 6 p.m.
Register
For more information, please contact:
Karen Cutright, Human Centered Designer
Email: karen.cutrightsiegrist@va.gov
Phone Number: (513) 505-4268
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) - Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion (ORMDI) (va.gov)