 Skip to Content

Virtual Classes for VA Caregivers

Caregiver month graphic

This month, we will provide several virtual for our caregivers to provide resources and thank you for your service.

Caregiver Monthly Support Group
Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Guest Speaker an Elizabeth Dole Fellow
Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
Listen to a fellow military caregiver talk about her journey and what resources best helped her. Q&A to follow.

Whole Health for Caregivers
Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.
Presentation of Whole Health for our caregivers/self-care strategies with Q&A to follow.

Yoga with Caregivers
Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
Gentle stretching for Caregivers of all ages

S.A.V.E Training for Caregivers
Nov. 20 at 10:30 p.m.
Suicide prevention training for caregivers with a naloxone presentation included. Q&A to follow.

To sign-up for the classes, please contact Tammy Warren, LCSW, Caregiver Support General Program Coordinator, at 918-577-3421 or 918-310-4628.

See all stories