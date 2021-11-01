Virtual Classes for VA Caregivers

This month, we will provide several virtual for our caregivers to provide resources and thank you for your service.

Caregiver Monthly Support Group

Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Guest Speaker an Elizabeth Dole Fellow

Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Listen to a fellow military caregiver talk about her journey and what resources best helped her. Q&A to follow.

Whole Health for Caregivers

Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Presentation of Whole Health for our caregivers/self-care strategies with Q&A to follow.

Yoga with Caregivers

Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Gentle stretching for Caregivers of all ages

S.A.V.E Training for Caregivers

Nov. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Suicide prevention training for caregivers with a naloxone presentation included. Q&A to follow.

To sign-up for the classes, please contact Tammy Warren, LCSW, Caregiver Support General Program Coordinator, at 918-577-3421 or 918-310-4628.