Virtual Classes for VA Caregivers
This month, we will provide several virtual for our caregivers to provide resources and thank you for your service.
Caregiver Monthly Support Group
Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.
Guest Speaker an Elizabeth Dole Fellow
Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
Listen to a fellow military caregiver talk about her journey and what resources best helped her. Q&A to follow.
Whole Health for Caregivers
Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.
Presentation of Whole Health for our caregivers/self-care strategies with Q&A to follow.
Yoga with Caregivers
Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
Gentle stretching for Caregivers of all ages
S.A.V.E Training for Caregivers
Nov. 20 at 10:30 p.m.
Suicide prevention training for caregivers with a naloxone presentation included. Q&A to follow.
To sign-up for the classes, please contact Tammy Warren, LCSW, Caregiver Support General Program Coordinator, at 918-577-3421 or 918-310-4628.