Virtual Veteran listening sessions scheduled for Aug. 26
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will hold virtual listening sessions on Aug. 26 to hear from Veterans and the communities it serves.
“We want to hear from our Veterans and stakeholders about their vision for VA health care,” said Mark E. Morgan, EOVAHCS Director. “VA’s goal is to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”
Sessions:
August 26 - 9:00 a.m.
Racial and Ethnic Minorities
August 26 - 10:30 a.m.
LGBTQ+ Veterans
August 26 - 12:30 p.m.
Veterans with Disabilities
August 26 - 2:00 p.m.
Roundtable with Community Partners
August 26 - 4:00 p.m.
Women Veterans
August 26 – 5:30 p.m.
Religious Minorities & Persons Otherwise Adversely Affected by Persistent Inequality
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022.