Work with us
At the VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans while you pursue your career or volunteer your time.
Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 918-577-3689.
Internships and fellowships
Let us help you complete your training at VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System through our psychology internship. Nationwide, VA operates the largest medical training program for more than 120,000 health care professionals, working with our 1,800 college and university partners.
Visit our internships and fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.
Volunteer or donate
Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can impact many lives in unexpected ways.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to find opportunities to help our Veterans.
Doing business with VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Eastern Oklahoma health care, please get a sense of our needs and whom we serve.
Learn more about Rocky Mountain Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19)
Contact us
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Phone
(918) 577-3600