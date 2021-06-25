Internships and fellowships
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship program is a big decision. Much of what you learn will come from your patients—our Veterans. Explore our doctoral psychology internship program and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program below. Let us help you develop your future professional career while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for health professions
Doctoral students can complete psychology training rotations at the the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and the Tulsa Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Tulsa. VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation, with internships at more than 100 locations.
Doctoral psychology internship
The doctoral psychology internship at VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System is a new program started in 2018. We will accept our 4th class of interns for the 2021-2022 academic year. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.
Our program is divided into a primary rotation, two major rotations, and a group project.
The year-long primary rotation is focused on evidence-based assessment and therapy. You will become proficient in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I).
You will have the unique opportunity to be trained and supervised by VA trainers and consultants in both areas. This will give you the opportunity to fulfill the training requirements for VA provider status once you are licensed, if you decide to continue your career with the VA.
Training for both CPT and CBT-I will include in-person instruction, audio recordings, direct observation, supervision, and consultation.
Each of our 6-month major rotations last for 15 hours a week. You can choose 2 of the following rotations:
- General Mental Health Clinic (GMHC)
- PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)
- Women’s mental health specialty/Military Sexual Trauma (MST) treatment program
- Acute inpatient psychiatry/behavioral health
- Substance Use Disorder team (SUD)/Veterans treatment court
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
- Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Rural telemental health
Other rotation enhancements may be available and tailored to your training interests. These may include:
- Special populations
- Compensation & Pension clinic (C&P)
- Specialty assessment
- Rural telemental health
You also have 4 hours each week to work on the group project, research, and other activities like Native American outreach, rural outreach at the Claremore Vet Center, MST outreach, and annual mental health summit planning.
You’ll work with other interns to complete a year-long group project focused on a diversity characteristic chosen by the training committee. As part of this project, you’ll:
- Conduct a literature review and needs assessment
- Implement a program improvement based on this information
- Evaluate the outcome
We use the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internships Centers (APPIC) application.
Our MATCH number program code is 242611.
For your application to be complete, you must send the following paperwork through the APPIC by November 15, 2021:
- Online APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI)
- Curriculum Vitae—to be submitted as part of AAPI
- 3 letters of recommendation—to be submitted as part of AAPI
- Graduate school transcripts—to be submitted as part of AAPI
- Academic Program Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness Form—to be submitted by your director of clinical training as part of AAPI
- Cover letter, no longer than 2 pages. Tell us how your experiences and career goals make you a good fit for our program. Include the rotations that interest you. If you choose, you may share diversity information you think is relevant.
Our internship is open only to U.S. citizens. We will evaluate applications based on:
- Grade point average
- Dissertation status
- Awards
- Scholarly activity
- Professional activities
- Experience with evidence-based intervention and assessment
- Strength of letters of recommendation
- Quality of written application materials
- Goodness of fit with the program goals and objectives
All things being equal, we give preference to applicants with elements of diversity, including but not limited to age, disability, ethnicity, gender identity, language, national origin, race, religion, culture, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and military service.
Our doctoral psychology program is accredited on a contingency basis through the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) following our initial site visit in May 2019. The CoA grants contingency accreditation to programs if they meet all standards except for required information about interns who completed the program.
Questions about our program’s accreditation should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Internet: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
If you have questions about our internship program or need help with the approval process, please contact our training directors:
Patricia Byrd, Ph.D.
Director of training
Phone: 918-610-2001
Patricia.Byrd@va.gov
River Smith, Ph.D.
Associate director of training
Phone: 918-610-2004
River.Smith@va.gov
Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program
Our psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) residency program selects 2 applicants each year for this 12 month in-depth Mental Health Training experience. The program starts the first week in August annually. Clinical sites are in both Muskogee for inpatient training and Tulsa for outpatient training.
The residency is 12 months in length and will include clinical rotations and multidisciplinary didactic experiences focused on:
- strengthening confidence as a licensed, independent practitioner in the promotion of optimal mental health, prevention, and treatment of psychiatric disorders and health maintenance
- enhancing clinical skills and knowledge to provide effective, evidence-based, ethical, competent assessment, diagnosis, and management of mental health and psychiatric disorders.
- development and implementation of a VA related evidence-based quality enhancement and/or system redesign project with formal presentation to peers, faculty and interdisciplinary colleagues as part of program completion.
Training areas at the EOVAHCS will include the following clinics, programs or services:
- General Outpatient Mental Health
- Family and Couples Counseling
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Women's Stress Disorder Treatment Team
- Substance Use Disorder Clinic
- Neuromodulation Clinic (i.e. Ketamine, ECT, rTMS)
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration Team
- Mental Health Urgent Care/Emergency Psychiatry Team
- Inpatient Geropsychiatry
- Acute Inpatient Psychiatric unit
- PMHNP Salary and Benefits
Residents in our program are considered federal trainees with a competitive stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes in part, paid vacation and sick leave, 10 paid holidays and health benefits. The resident stipend is based on the current year's allocation rate for the local area, the current rate is about $75,000 per annum.
- Completed PMHNP Residency Application: Application Link VA Form 2850-D
- Letter of Interest – limit to 2 double spaced pages to include but not limited to the following:
- Your three most important professional goals
- Discussion of your experience with a variety of patient populations (e.g. Veterans, vulnerable, underserved or elderly populations).
- How your career goals align with the PMHNP role and with furthering the profession
- Curriculum Vitae/Resume to include each of the following in this order:
- Education
- Work Experience
- Research & Publications (if applicable)
- Leadership Service
- Life Experience
- Professional Memberships Awards/Honors
- "Unofficial" nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation)
- A copy of recent BLS
- A copy of APRN License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)**
- A copy of DEA License (not required with application but required within 30 days of beginning residency) **
- A copy of PMHNP Board-Certification (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)
- Three (3) letters of recommendation*
- One (1) letter from an academic instructor
- One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor)
- One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker
- Content in each letter should include the nature of the work relationship with the candidate, the candidate's work performance, the candidate's interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to the residency program.
**Residents are strongly encouraged to hold APRN licensure from a state that provides licensed independent practice without practice restrictions or physician collaborative agreement requirements
- Application Due Date – last day of February annually
- Candidate Selection Announcements – mid-April annually
- PMHNP residency start date – first Monday in August annually
- Annual Stipend Amount - approximately $75,000 (please note this is not tax free)
If you have questions about our residency program or need help with the approval process, please contact our training director:
Stephanie Plummer DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, PMHNP Residency Program Director
Behavioral Medicine Service – JCMVAMC – Mail Code 118
Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Health Care System
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401
stephanie.plummer@va.gov
Clinical Pastoral Education Program
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is professional education for ministry, which values a process model of education that is student centered, vigorously reflective and potentially transformative. We understand professional competence as the integration of personal story, religious heritage, theological understanding and knowledge of the behavioral sciences. This integration leads to personal awareness, integrity in relationships and receptivity to diversity.
CPE values relationships marked by accountability, mutual respect, clear communication and ethical practice that supports personal and professional integration and care of self and others. CPE values diversity and strives to educate culturally competent spiritual care providers.
Presently, we offer one CPE program to help clergy increase their pastoral effectiveness.
-
Full-time, twelve-month, four-unit CPE program from early October to late September, intended for persons aiming at a level of competence that permits them to attain professional board certification as chaplains and/or admission into Supervisory CPE.
These stipend positions are limited. Applications are received early in the calendar year, followed by an admission interview, and potential invite to join the forming cohort group.
CPE resident chaplains are well integrated into the healthcare team and empowered to provide pastoral care to patients, families, and staff. Each participant is encouraged to develop learning objectives relevant to his/her needs in accordance with Level I or Level II outcomes.
These objectives are addressed through pastoral care experiences, seminars, case conferences, interpersonal group seminars, and individual interviews. Focused attention will be given to increasing understanding of the needs of veterans and their families and the available resources.
Dates: October - September (12 months)
Schedule: Monday – Friday
Pre-Requisites:
Required;
- M. Div. degree or equivalency
- Permanent U.S. citizenship
Preferred;
- One (1) prior unit of CPE
- Veteran or currently in military service
Application: Standard ACPE Application Form (see link below)
A Unit of CPE consists of at least 100 hours of classroom/reading time and at least 300 hours of clinical ministry.
As a government sponsored program, there are no application or tuition fees.
-
The Association for Clinical Pastoral Education, Inc. (ACPE) – “The Standard for Spiritual Care & Education” is nationally recognized as an accrediting agency in the field of clinical pastoral education by the U.S. Secretary of Education through the U.S. Department of Education.
We are accredited to offer Level I and Level II CPE by;
The Association of Clinical Pastoral Education, Inc.
55 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. Suite 835
Atlanta GA 30308
Tel: 404-320-1472; website: www.acpe.edu
