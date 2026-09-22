Internships and fellowships

Acute Psychiatric Inpatient Unit

Interns work as part of a multidisciplinary treatment team on the inpatient mental health service one day per week and in the PRRC with is similar to a day treatment or partial hospitalization setting. During the day on the inpatient unit interns provide brief psychotherapy and psychological assessments. Common reasons for hospitalization include suicide ideation/attempts, homicidal ideation, substance use disorders, depression, grief and loss, active psychosis and/or mania. A large focus of the rotation is consulting and communicating about treatment conceptualization and planning with the team, which includes nursing, recreational therapy, social work and psychiatry staff. Psychological interventions consist of both group and individual treatments.

General Mental Health: Interns work as a team member of an interdisciplinary outpatient clinic, seeing veterans with a full spectrum of psychological disorders including depression, anxiety, non-combat PTSD, bipolar and other psychotic disorders. Psychological work in this rotation includes individual and group psychotherapy, participation in the initial intake and treatment planning process with Veterans. The intern develops and enhances skills in evidence based psychotherapy by facilitating group and individual therapy with a broad range of psychopathology. Skills in differential diagnosis, treatment and treatment planning are facilitated through the course of the therapeutic relationship. In this rotation a holistic, recovery-oriented approach to care is imperative and interns work closely with medication providers (nurse practitioners and psychiatrists) and social workers (homeless veteran coordinator, CWT and supported employment coordinator), as well as collaborating with primary and specialty care physicians.

Home Based Primary Care Rotation: Interns in the home based primary care rotation have the opportunity to learn how to provide a full range of psychological services to patients in the home who are unable to travel to the nearest VA Medical Center. Many of those served are in very rural areas of Eastern Oklahoma, which will add to this unique training experience. Specific services include screenings; psychological, cognitive, and capacity assessments; psychotherapy; and prevention-oriented services. Mental health treatment and prevention-oriented services will emphasize evidence-based and best practice approaches.

Primary Care Mental Health Integration

The primary care mental health integration (PCMHI) rotation provides evidence based behavioral health services to patients within the primary care setting. Psychological interns will work in collaboration with primary care physicians, nurses, and other PCMHI social workers and staff to provide integrated services that treat the whole person. Primary Care patients present with behavioral health concerns (anxiety, depression, PTSD, etc.) in addition to physical health concerns and medical conditions. Interns will receive warm hands offs from medical teams and provide feedback and consultation to the referring provider about patient care. Interns conduct brief functional assessments and interventions that facilitate patient progress towards behaviorally based goals. Consistent with the PCMHI model’s episode of care, most patient appointments will be no more than 30 minutes with a maximum of 6-8 follow up sessions. Interns will also submit referrals and coordinate care when indicated to other specialty clinics and services. PCMHI not only aims to reduce symptoms of psychopathology, but to also improve patient functioning and quality of life. The rotation emphasizes a contextualism perspective to case conceptualization and the implementation of contextually and behaviorally based psychotherapeutic interventions.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Interns are part of a recovery focused program for Veterans who have persistent severe mental illness including Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Severe Depression, and PTSD. The goal of the PRRC is community integration, reducing emotional distress with evidenced based therapeutic interventions, and building skills to strengthen social supports. The Intern is expected to provide psychological assessment, individual, and group interventions to veterans with serious mental illness as part of an interdisciplinary team. The team includes the following disciplines: Vocational Rehabilitation, Recreational Therapist, Peer Support Specialist, Social Work, and Psychologist. Evidenced based practices include Seeking Safety, CBT for Depression, CBT for Anxiety, Mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Schizophrenia, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, and Social Skills Training for Schizophrenia.

PTSD Clinical Team (PCT): Interns gain experience in empirically supported assessment and treatments of PTSD related to combat. Interns will learn to reliably administer and score the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5). Evidenced Based Psychotherapy training opportunities include: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Skills Groups, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), CBT for Insomnia, and Prolonged Exposure Therapy. Training focus will be individualized based on intern’s training, experience, and interest.

Rural Telemental Health: The Rural Telemental Health (RTH) rotation offers interns distinct and innovative training using technology to complement their psychotherapy, psychological evaluation, consultation, and interprofessional skills. Interns can expect to work towards decreasing health disparities in an interprofessional training model serving rural Oklahoma veterans in partnership with social work, psychiatry, and primary care using video teleconferencing. Interns learn the unique contributions of economic, social, and cultural factors affecting the mental health of rural veterans. As a result of socio-eco-cultural influences, many of our rural veterans have multifactorial medical and mental health issues; therefore, interns will acquire advanced skills and knowledge in assessment, evaluation, psychotherapy, consultation, and case management

Substance Use Disorder Team: The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care Systems (EOVAHC) Behavioral Medicine Service (BMS) offers a continuum of care for Veterans diagnosed with Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and Co-Occurring Disorders providing interns the opportunity to individualize their training experience. Opportunities include Substance Use Disorder assessment, consultation, evidence based therapies, outpatient and intensive outpatient (IOP) groups and may also include inpatient consultation. Evidence Based practices include Motivational Enhancement Therapy, Mindfulness, Seeking Safety, 12-Step Facilitation, a Cognitive Behaviorally focused Relapse Prevention and Acceptance Commitment Therapy approaches.

Tulsa Veterans Court (VTC) targets veterans charged with non-violent felonies and who also struggle with drug and/or alcohol addictions, and/or mental health problems.

The Veterans Treatment Court is a collaborative effort among the 14th Judicial District Tulsa County Drug/DUI Court, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office, Human Skills and Resources Supervision, Tulsa County Court Services, and many other community partners. Tulsa Veterans Court is certified as a National Training Mentor Court.

Interns will have the opportunity to attend court dates, graduations and provide counseling services and case management to VTC participants. Interns on the SUD rotation have the unique opportunity to be trained by and consult with a National Trainer in MET

Women’s Mental Health Specialty/MST Treatment Program: Interns gain experience in empirically supported assessment and treatments of PTSD related to sexual trauma in the military (MST) and outside the military. In addition to PTSD, frequent diagnoses treated within this clinic include Borderline Personality Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, and Anxiety Disorders. Interns will gain exposure working with individuals with eating disorders, experiencers of intimate partner violence (IPV), and users of IPV. Evidenced Based Psychotherapy training opportunities include: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Skills Groups, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Skills Training in Affect and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Groups; Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), CBT for Insomnia, Mindfulness, Exposure Relaxation Rescripting Therapy for Trauma Related Nightmares (ERRT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression and Prolonged Exposure Therapy. Interns will learn to reliably administer and score the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5). Training focus will be individualized based on intern’s past training, experience, and interest.

Enhancement Descriptions:

Special Populations: This rotation enhancement specializes in providing therapeutic services to Veterans from minority populations including: racial/cultural differences, LGBTQ, women, Veterans in the legal system, and Veterans with major physical disabilities. As psychologists, we have an ethical responsibility to provide culturally informed care for our clients and the communities with which we engage. However, clinicians also cite concerns about their abilities to apply knowledge of diversity to routine practice. This rotation enhancement will provide interns an opportunity to bridge the gap between knowledge and application. The Special Populations Rotation Enhancement is designed to be flexible, allowing interns the opportunity to create an experience fitting with personal and professional goals, prior training experience, and expectations

Specialty Assessment: This rotation enhancement specializes in providing assessments prior to medical procedures such as bariatric surgery and organ transplants. If the opportunity arises evaluations conducted for VA police candidates may be an option. Interns receive enhanced training in these specialty assessments/evaluations in regards to administering of standardized assessment instruments, psychosocial interview, interpretation, and report writing.

Administrative Enhancement: The administrative enhancement provides the opportunity for interns to practice administrative functions as they relate to mental health. For example: Intern may assist with National VA mental health directives such as SMI ReEngage (outreach to Veterans with SMI who have been lost to care), EPIC (Early Psychosis Intervention Coordination), Inpatient Recovery Transformation Meeting (Review of recovery oriented practices on the inpatient unit) and local efforts such as the Complex Care Committee (Multidisciplinary team reviews of complex patients) and other systems as they arise. This rotation will develop an interns reflective and critical thinking skills, writing skills and navigation of systems/organizations.

Other Training Opportunities Across Rotations:

Evidenced Based Therapies: Interns have the unique opportunity to be exposed to other evidenced based therapies implemented on their rotations. The following is a list of Evidenced Based Therapies currently utilized by psychologists with provider status in that specific modality.

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT): CPT is a manualized, cognitive-behavioral, time-limited (12-17 weeks) treatment approach for trauma related symptoms. This therapy is provided in both individual and group therapy formats.

Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE): PE is a manualized, cognitive-behavioral time-limited (10-15 weeks) treatment approach for veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD. This therapy is provided in individual format only.

Motivational Interviewing/Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MI, MET): MI and MET are client centered therapeutic styles for eliciting behavioral change. These are used frequently with patients with Substance Use Disorders.

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Skills Group (DBT): DBT is a manualized approach focusing on the skills of mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT): ACT uses acceptance and mindfulness processes along with commitment to behavioral change to bring about greater psychological flexibility. ACT is evidence based to treat depression and is also used for chronic pain, anxiety, psychosis and other disorders.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D): CBT-D focuses on cognitive restructuring along with behavioral activation to treat depressive symptoms. This is available in group and individual format.

Interpersonal Therapy for Depression (IPT): IPT is based on the principle that there is a relationship between the way people communicate and interact with others and their mental health. This therapy encourages the patient to regain control of mood and functioning typically lasting 12–16 weeks.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I): CBT-I focuses on cognitive restructuring and behavioral changes to treat insomnia. This is available in group and individual formats.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain: This is a manualized, time-limited (12 weeks) that focuses on CBT skills for pain management. This is available in group and individual formats.

Exposure, Relaxation, and Rescripting Therapy (ERRT): This is a manualized, time-limited (5 weeks) cognitive-behavioral therapy for the treatment of trauma related nightmares. This is available in group and individual formats.

Social Skills Training: Evidenced based treatment for veterans with severe mental illness. This is available in group format.

Integrated Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT): This is a couple therapy that incorporates the strategies of behavioral couple therapy with new strategies for promoting acceptance in couples. Studies indicate that IBCT is an effective intervention for reducing marital distress and improving relationship satisfaction.