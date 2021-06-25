Internships and fellowships

Choosing an internship program is a big decision. Much of what you learn will come from your patients—our Veterans. Explore our doctoral psychology internship program and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program below. Let us help you develop your future professional career while you serve today’s Veterans.

Training for health professions

Doctoral students can complete psychology training rotations at the the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and the Tulsa Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Tulsa. VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation, with internships at more than 100 locations.

Doctoral psychology internship

The doctoral psychology internship at VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System is a new program started in 2018. We will accept our 4th class of interns for the 2021-2022 academic year. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.

Our program is divided into a primary rotation, two major rotations, and a group project.