Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide to applying for our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
VA is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 918-577-3689 .
Employee benefits
Working for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System includes many benefits:
- Vacation and sick pay
- 10 paid federal holidays
- Health and life insurance plans
- Retirement plan
- Flexible spending accounts
Benefits may differ based on the job opportunity.
Learn more about VA benefits for new and prospective employees
Apply for a job through Veterans Recruitment Appointment
Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) provides a special hiring path for eligible Veterans. This job preference means you can be hired faster than if you applied through the federal competitive employment process. You can apply for an unlimited number of unadvertised jobs with salary levels up to GS-11.
How to apply
You can apply through the VRA program if you:
- Served during a war or have a campaign badge or
- Are a disabled Veteran or
- Have an Armed Forces Service Medal or Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and
- Received an honorable or general discharge within the last 3 years
Send your resume and required forms to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Human Resources Office.
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability
Learn more about non-competitive special hiring programs for Veterans
Contact us
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Phone: 918-577-3600
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)