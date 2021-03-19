Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide to applying for our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.



You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.



VA is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 918-577-3689 .

Employee benefits

Working for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System includes many benefits:

Vacation and sick pay

10 paid federal holidays

Health and life insurance plans

Retirement plan

Flexible spending accounts



Benefits may differ based on the job opportunity.



Learn more about VA benefits for new and prospective employees

Apply for a job through Veterans Recruitment Appointment

Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) provides a special hiring path for eligible Veterans. This job preference means you can be hired faster than if you applied through the federal competitive employment process. You can apply for an unlimited number of unadvertised jobs with salary levels up to GS-11.



How to apply

You can apply through the VRA program if you:

Served during a war or have a campaign badge or

Are a disabled Veteran or

Have an Armed Forces Service Medal or Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and

Received an honorable or general discharge within the last 3 years



Send your resume and required forms to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Human Resources Office.



What to include

Your resume

A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork

SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability

VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability

Learn more about non-competitive special hiring programs for Veterans

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Human Resources Office

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK 74401-1318

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Phone: 918-577-3600

