Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Whatever your interests, Eastern Oklahoma VA Medical Center has volunteer opportunities for you in administrative support and patient care. If you’re interested in volunteering, we’ll match your talents with one of our many opportunities.

Volunteers must register with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement and pass a background check and health screening. To become a volunteer, contact us at 918-577-3621 or 918-577-3622 .