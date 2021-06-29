Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Whatever your interests, Eastern Oklahoma VA Medical Center has volunteer opportunities for you in administrative support and patient care. If you’re interested in volunteering, we’ll match your talents with one of our many opportunities.
Volunteers must register with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement and pass a background check and health screening. To become a volunteer, contact us at 918-577-3621 or 918-577-3622 .
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual flu shot
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some ways you can help:
Patient care
- Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.
- Comfort Cart: Deliver items such as hygiene products, socks, games, etc. to inpatients.
- Escort: Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation and programs.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients.
- Musicians and guest speakers: Share your talents with our patients
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, and help therapists with activities.
Administrative
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Radiation therapy: Run errands and escort patients.
- Radiology: Escort patients and file X-rays.
- Transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.
No Veteran Dies Alone is a program that honors Veterans in their final days and hours of life. Volunteers provide companionship and reassurance to dying Veterans.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement before dropping off any large items.
With E-Donate at Pay.gov, donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept online donations. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. On-line donations must be at least $5.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to support Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate online at VA Voluntary Service
We use cash donations to pay for items and services that directly support Veterans, like:
- Holiday gifts
- Homeless Veterans’ services
- Social service assistance
- Supplies for recreational programs and activities
- Temporary lodging for families of Veterans recovering in a health care facility
- Transportation service
- Other assistance as needed
To donate by mail, send a check payable to "VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System" to:
Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity. Right now, we need:
- Coffee and cookies
- Games
- Grocery or Walmart gift cards for $20.00 each
- Note cards with postage stamps on them
- Sweatpants and sweatshirts (sizes medium and large in new or good condition)
- T-shirts, socks, and underwear (must be new)
- Word search and puzzle books
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or volunteer your time, please contact:
Bunner Gray
Voluntary Services Specialist
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Phone: 918-577-3621
Bunner.Gray@va.gov
Shantel McJunkins
Voluntary Services Specialist
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Phone: 915-577-3622
Shantel.McJunkins@va.gov