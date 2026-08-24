VA education and training benefits
VA education benefits help Veterans, service members, and their qualified family members with needs like paying college tuition, finding the right school or training program, and getting career counseling. Learn how to apply for and manage the education and training benefits you’ve earned.
Get GI Bill® and other education benefits
Learn how the GI Bill works and explore your options to pay for school or cover expenses while you’re training for a job.
Find out if you’re eligible for GI Bill or other VA education benefits.
Learn how to prepare and apply for the GI Bill or other VA education and training benefits.
Find out when to expect a decision from us on your application and what to do next.
Check if you qualify for help exploring employment options, any training you may need, and other vocational rehabilitation services.
Find out how to get free educational and career counseling if you are leaving active service soon, have been discharged within the past year, or are a Veteran or dependent who is eligible for VA education benefits.
Find out if you’re eligible for programs that provide added GI Bill benefits. And learn about VET TEC 2.0, a program that helps eligible Veterans and active-duty service members develop skills to start or advance their career in a high-tech industry.
Manage your Veterans education benefits
More information and resources
Check rate tables for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other Veterans education benefits programs.
Learn about VA education benefits programs and compare GI Bill benefits by school.
Search for schools participating in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which can help pay for higher out-of-state, private school, or graduate school tuition that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover.
Compare education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Get links to VA and non-VA resources for guidance in choosing a college or training program.
If a situation or event beyond your control caused you to withdraw from a class or from school entirely, you may not need to pay us back in full. Find out how we determine what you need to pay back.
Contact us to ask questions and get help with your benefits online or by phone.
Find out how to give us feedback about your GI Bill school.
Download VA education benefits forms, fact sheets, and other resources.
Get links to non-VA resources and websites that may be useful to student Veterans and those who support them.