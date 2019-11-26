VA education and training benefits
VA education benefits help Veterans, service members, and their qualified family members with needs like paying college tuition, finding the right school or training program, and getting career counseling. Learn how to apply for and manage the education and training benefits you've earned.
On this page
- Get GI Bill® and other education benefits
- Manage your Veterans education benefits
- More information and resources
Get GI Bill® and other education benefits
About GI Bill benefits
Learn how the GI Bill works and explore your options to pay for school or training.
Eligibility
See if you're eligible for GI Bill or other VA education benefits.
How to apply
Learn how to prepare and apply for the GI Bill or other VA education and training benefits.
After you apply
Find out when to expect a decision from us on your application and what to do next.
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
See if you qualify for help exploring employment options, any training you may need, and other voc rehab services.
Educational and Career Counseling (Chapter 36)
Find out how to get free educational and career counseling as a recently discharged Veteran or a dependent family member.
VA education benefits for dependents and survivors
Find out if you're eligible for Veteran dependent or survivor education benefits through a GI Bill program.
Other educational assistance programs
If you're a Guardsman, Reservist, or Veteran who doesn't qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, see if you're eligible for other VA education benefits.
Manage your Veterans education benefits
View your VA payment history
See your payment history for VA education and other benefits you may have like disability compensation and pension.
Check your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
See how much of your GI Bill benefits you have left to help pay for school or training.
Transfer Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Transfer your unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to your spouse or other dependents.
Change your GI Bill school or program
Request a change to use a different GI Bill program or to transfer your benefits to a new school or training program.
Change your VA direct deposit information
Find out how to change your GI Bill direct deposit and contact information.
Check your VA appeal status
Track the status of your VA education benefits appeal.
Verify your school enrollment
Use our online verification system (called "WAVE") to confirm you're enrolled in an approved school or training program so you keep receiving your education benefits.
Apply to restore your GI Bill benefits
If your school closed or your program ended because of a change in VA regulations or a new law, apply to have your GI Bill benefits restored.
More information and resources
GI Bill Comparison Tool
Learn about VA education benefits programs and compare GI Bill benefits by school.
Post-9/11 GI Bill and other VA education benefits rates
View rate tables for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other Veterans education benefits programs.
How to choose GI Bill approved schools
Get links to VA and non-VA resources for guidance in choosing a college or training program.
CareerScope assessment
Get a CareerScope assessment to help you figure out your career path when transitioning to civilian life.
VA education debt and GI Bill overpayment
Get answers to frequently asked questions about GI Bill overpayments and VA education debt management.
GI Bill questions and customer help
Contact us to ask questions and get help with your benefits online or by phone.
GI Bill School Feedback Tool
Find out how to give us feedback about your GI Bill school.
Education forms and resources
Download VA education benefits forms, fact sheets, and other resources.
My Story—how Veterans and service members use the GI Bill
Hear inspiring stories from Veterans and service members who’ve advanced their education and training with the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
Other helpful education resources
Get links to non-VA resources and websites that may be useful to student Veterans and those who support them.