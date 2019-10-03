How to use your GI Bill benefits
Find out how to use your GI Bill benefits to advance your education and training. Learn how to use your benefits to earn a degree, train for a specific trade, or work toward other career goals.
Work toward a degree
-
Undergraduate and graduate degrees
Help paying for tuition, books, and housing at an institution of higher learning (like a 4-year university, community college, or graduate school)
-
Foreign programs
Funding for tuition and housing at a school located outside the U.S.
-
Tuition Assistance Top-Up
Additional funds to help pay for school if your tuition costs more than what's covered by the active-duty Tuition Assistance program
-
Tutorial assistance
Help paying for a tutor if you’re struggling with coursework
Train for a specific career, trade, or industry
-
Get paid back for test fees
Reimbursement for the cost of tests to become a licensed or certified professional, or to apply for college or a training course
-
Accelerated payments for high-technology programs
A lump-sum payment to help cover the cost of courses in high-tech degree or non-degree programs
-
Non-college degree programs
Funding for specific training programs (like HVAC repair, truck driving, or EMT training)
-
VET TEC program
A program that connects you to a high-tech training provider so you can gain computer skills and experience to start or advance your high-tech career
-
Flight training
Help paying for training to become a pilot
-
On-the-job training and apprenticeships
Money to help cover books, supplies, and housing while learning a trade or skill (like plumbing, hotel management, or firefighting)
-
Entrepreneurship training
Access to training to help you start your own business