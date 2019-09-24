Co-op training
A college or university co-op training program lets you get full-time work experience in between periods of going to school full time. You may be able to get help paying for some of your costs—like books, tuition, and housing—if you’re part of a co-op. Find out if you can get these education benefits.
Can I get education benefits for co-op training?
You may be able to get money for books, tuition, and housing if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re using VA educational assistance, and
- You’re enrolled at an approved Institution of Higher Learning (IHL), and
- You’re in an educational program that requires part-time study and part-time work or training
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What benefits can I get?
- Help paying for tuition
- Money for books and housing
How much will I get if I join a co-op training program?
The amount we cover depends on the benefit you use.
View current payment rates
- The Post-9/11 GI Bill: If the program is at a public IHL, we pay the actual costs for public in-state tuition and fees. If the program is at a private or foreign IHL, we pay the lesser of the national maximum or the actual costs for in-state tuition and fees. We also pay for some of the cost of housing and books.
- All other GI Bill programs: We pay a monthly rate that depends on which GI Bill program you qualify for.