Licensing and certification tests and prep courses

Licensing and certification tests

You can use part of your entitlement to cover the costs of tests (no more than $2,000 per test) for a job that requires a license or certification—even if you’re already receiving other education benefits. We’ll pay you back for the cost of the test, including registration and administrative fees. We’ll charge your entitlement based on the amount we paid back to you.

Check the rates page for the benefit you’re using to find out how we’ll charge your entitlement.

Find the rates page for the benefit you’re using

To get paid back for licensing and certification tests, you must already be covered under 1 of these benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33), or

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30), or

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606), or

Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35)

Find out how to apply for VA education benefits

How do I get paid back for licensing and certification tests?

You’ll need to submit a reimbursement form for your licensing or certification test.

When you submit your form, you must include these:

A copy of the receipt for the testing fee, and

A copy of the test results or a copy of your license or certification

You can fill out our form to request reimbursement in 1 of these 2 ways:

Option 1: Fill out a reimbursement form online

Fill out your form online

When you’re finished, we’ll prompt you to download your completed form. Then, you can submit your form by uploading it to QuickSubmit or mailing it to us.

Option 2: Download a reimbursement form to fill out

Download a Request for Reimbursement of Licensing or Certification Test Fees (VA Form 22-0803).

Get VA Form 22-0803 to download

How do I submit my form?

You can submit your completed form by uploading it to QuickSubmit.

Upload your completed form using QuickSubmit on AccessVA

Or you can mail your completed form to us.

Find your regional processing office address

How many tests can I get paid back for?

We’ll pay for as many licensing and certification tests as you want to take as long as you have remaining entitlement and use your benefits within the time limit.

We’ll pay you back even in these situations:

You didn’t score high enough to get your license or certification

You need to take the same test more than once

You need to retake a test you passed already so you can get recertified or retain a license you already have

Note: We won’t pay for fees or costs related to getting the actual license or certification document.

What types of licensing and certification tests will my benefits cover?

Your benefits will cover only tests approved for the GI Bill. Use our search tool to find out which tests we’ll pay you back for and their costs. If you don’t see a test listed, it may be a valid test that’s just not yet approved. We encourage you to submit an application for reimbursement.

Search for tests we’ll pay you back for

Tips for using the tool

In the field that says L&C Name, enter the name of the license or certification you’re interested in. For example, you can enter “barber” to learn which barber licenses and certifications are eligible for fee repayment.

For category type, select Both. This will help you get the search results you need.