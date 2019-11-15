Get paid back for test fees

If you’re a Veteran and you qualify for the GI Bill, you may be able to use part of your entitlement to cover test fees up to $2,000 for a job that requires a license or certification in order for you to work.

You can use our search tool to learn which tests are covered and their costs. In the field that says “L&C Name,” enter the name of the license or certification you’re interested in. For example, you can enter “barber” to learn which barber licenses and certifications are eligible for fee repayment.

Find out which tests are covered and how much they cost

Note: If you don’t see a test listed, it may be a valid test that’s just not yet approved. Please submit an application for reimbursement.

What you should know about test benefits

We:

Will pay for tests for as many approved licenses or certifications as you’d like.

Will pay for tests even if you don’t score high enough to get your license or certification. You can take the same test as many times as you need.

Will pay for you to retake a test you passed if you need to take it again to get recertified or retain a license you already have.

Won’t pay for fees or costs related to getting the actual license or certification document.

Won’t pay more than $2,000 in fees for one test.

For tests taken after August 1, 2018, we’ll prorate the entitlement charges under the Post-9/11 GI Bill based on the actual amount of the fee charged for the test.