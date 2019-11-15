Get paid back for test fees
The GI Bill covers more than just tuition. You can use part of your entitlement to cover the cost of certain tests you need to take to become a licensed or certified professional—or to apply for college or a training course. We only cover tests approved for the GI Bill under this benefit, so find out what’s approved before you take any tests.
What types of tests can I get paid back for through the GI Bill?
If you’re a Veteran and you qualify for the GI Bill, you may be able to use part of your entitlement to cover test fees up to $2,000 for a job that requires a license or certification in order for you to work.
You can use our search tool to learn which tests are covered and their costs. In the field that says “L&C Name,” enter the name of the license or certification you’re interested in. For example, you can enter “barber” to learn which barber licenses and certifications are eligible for fee repayment.
Find out which tests are covered and how much they cost
Note: If you don’t see a test listed, it may be a valid test that’s just not yet approved. Please submit an application for reimbursement.
What you should know about test benefits
We:
- Will pay for tests for as many approved licenses or certifications as you’d like.
- Will pay for tests even if you don’t score high enough to get your license or certification. You can take the same test as many times as you need.
- Will pay for you to retake a test you passed if you need to take it again to get recertified or retain a license you already have.
- Won’t pay for fees or costs related to getting the actual license or certification document.
- Won’t pay more than $2,000 in fees for one test.
For tests taken after August 1, 2018, we’ll prorate the entitlement charges under the Post-9/11 GI Bill based on the actual amount of the fee charged for the test.
If you’re a Veteran or service member and you qualify for the GI Bill, we may pay you back for testing fees
These include:
- The cost to register
- The cost of specialized tests
- Administrative fees
We’ll also pay you back for the approved tests listed below
Approved college admissions tests:
- SAT (formerly “Scholastic Assessment Test”)
- ACT (American College Testing)
- TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)
Approved tests that you can take to earn college credits:
- AP (Advanced Placement Examination)
- CLEP (College-Level Examination Program)
- DSST (DANTES Subject Standardized Tests)
- ECE (Excelsior College Examinations)
- PLA (Prior Learning Assessment) testing through learningcounts.org
Approved graduate school admissions tests:
- GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test)
- GRE (Graduate Record Examination)
- LSAT (Law School Admission Test)
- MAT (Miller Analogies Test)
Approved admissions tests for pre-health professional programs:
- DAT (Dental Admission Test)
- MCAT (Medical College Admission Test)
- OAT (Optometry Admission Test)
- PCAT (Pharmacy College Admission Test)
See the complete list of tests and fees
We won’t pay you back for certain fees and costs
These include:
- Pretest costs (such as Kaplan tests)
- Fees to get scores quickly
- Optional items not required to take an approved test
How we charge your benefits
For tests taken before August 1, 2018, if we paid you back for testing under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, we charged you at least a month of entitlement pay.
How do I get this benefit?
-
You’ll need to fill out an Application for Reimbursement of Licensing or Certification Test Fees (VA Form 22-0803).
Download VA Form 22-0803 (PDF)
Note: Please turn in proof of payment with your application. Proof of payment can be a receipt showing you paid the testing fee.
Then, either upload your completed form to the GI Bill website or mail it to your VA regional processing office. If you're uploading the form to the GI Bill website, you'll first need to create an account.
Upload your completed application to the GI Bill website
Find your VA regional processing office
-
You’ll need to fill out an Application for Reimbursement of National Exam Fee (VA Form 22-0810).
Download VA Form 22-0810 (PDF)
Then, mail your completed form to your VA regional processing office.
Find your VA regional processing office
Note:
- You may need to provide your proof of payment. This can be a receipt showing you paid the testing fee.
- We’ll pay you back only for mandatory test fees.
Who can I contact if I have questions?
You can reach us in either of these ways:
- Ask a question online
- Or call us at 888-442-4551. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.