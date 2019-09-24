Tutorial assistance
If you’re using VA educational assistance, and you’re struggling with the coursework, we may help you pay for a tutor. Find out how it works.
Am I eligible for this benefit?
You can get this benefit if you’re using VA educational assistance and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in an educational program for half-time or more, and
- You’re taking a course that’s difficult, and
- You have to take the course as part of your educational program
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What benefits can I get?
Money to pay for a tutor
Note: We won’t pay more than $100 per month for tutoring, and we won’t pay more than $1,200 total.
How do I get this benefit?
- Your course instructor (or teacher) at your school must agree that you need a tutor and write a letter on your behalf. The instructor should send the letter to your school’s certifying official and add a copy to your VA student file.
- If your school approves your need for a tutor, it will assign you a tutor and confirm the tutor’s hourly pay.
- After you get tutoring, you, your tutor, and your school’s certifying official must fill out and sign an Application for Individualized Tutorial Assistance (VA Form 22-1990t). If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill, your instructor must also sign section 18 of this form.
Download VA Form 22-1990t (PDF)
- The form must be signed and dated on or after the date of the last certified tutoring session (item 12b on the form).
If you’re using the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB), you can get up to $600 before we charge your benefits. If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill or Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), we won’t charge your GI Bill benefits.
Note: Reservists using the Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) benefit can’t also get tutorial assistance.