Tutorial assistance
If you’re using VA education benefits, and you’re struggling with the coursework, we may help you pay for a tutor. Find out if you’re eligible and how to get tutorial assistance.
Am I eligible for tutorial assistance?
You may be eligible if you’re using VA education benefits and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in an educational program for half-time or more (or if you’re using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, your rate of pursuit is at least 50%), and
- Your instructor has determined that you’ll need a tutor to help you complete the course, and
- Your educational program requires the course for graduation, and
- Your tutor isn’t a close relative
Who’s covered?
Any eligible student using VA education benefits
What benefits can I get?
We’ll pay up to $100 per month but not more than the cost for tutoring. We’ll pay up to a lifetime maximum of $1,200.
How do I get this benefit?
- If your school approves your need for a tutor, it will assign you a tutor and confirm the tutor’s hourly pay.
- You, your tutor, or your school’s certifying official must fill out an Application for Individualized Tutorial Assistance (VA Form 22-1990t). All of you must sign the form. If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill, your instructor must also sign block 18 of this form. You can submit this form either monthly or after you’ve completed your tutoring.
Get VA Form 22-1990t to download
- The form must be signed and dated on or after the date of the last certified tutoring session you want to be paid back for (item 12b on the form).
Do you charge my entitlement for tutorial assistance?
If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill or Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), we won’t charge your entitlement.
If you’re using the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB), we’ll pay you back up to $600 before we charge your entitlement.