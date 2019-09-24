Undergraduate and graduate degrees
Find out if you can use GI Bill benefits for college as a Veteran, service member, or qualified dependent. Learn about payment rates for undergraduate and graduate degree courses at institutions of higher learning—like a 4-year university, community college, or graduate school.
How do you decide what my payments will be?
We decide your payment amounts based on the number of classes you go to and the hours spent in those classes. For example, for most undergraduate degrees, a college considers:
- 12 or more hours full time
- Between 9 and 11 hours three-quarter time
- Between 6 and 8 hours half time
- Less than 6 hours reimbursable at a rate that’s no more than the tuition and fees charged for the course
How much does VA cover for graduate-level programs?
The school decides how to rate each hour. For example, if a graduate program at your school considers a 2-hour class full time, we’ll pay you the full-time rate.
Can I take classes at more than one school at a time?
You can take classes at more than one school under the GI Bill as long as:
- The classes at both schools count toward your degree, and
- The school granting your degree considers the classes at the second school to be required in order to get your degree
Note: The GI Bill won’t pay you to take the same class twice unless you get a failing grade in a class that the school requires for graduation.
Can I use the GI Bill to pay for classes toward more than one degree?
Yes. After earning your first degree, you can use any GI Bill benefits you have left over to pay for classes for another degree.
How does VA make the payments?
We issue payments after each month’s classes. For example, you’ll get the payment for November classes in December.
For the Post-9/11 GI Bill, we pay:
- Tuition and fees directly to the school
- Money for books to you at the beginning of the term
- Housing allowance to you at the end of each month