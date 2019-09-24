Veterans technology education courses

You may be eligible for VET TEC if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Aren’t on active duty, and

Qualify for VA education assistance under the GI Bill, and

Have at least one day of unexpired GI Bill entitlement, and

Are accepted into a program by a VA-approved training provider

Note: Your VET TEC training won’t count against your GI Bill entitlement, and you need only one day of unexpired GI Bill benefits to participate.