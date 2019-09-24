Veterans technology education courses
If you want to gain computer experience to start or advance your career in the high-technology industry, find out if you’re eligible for our new Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program that matches you with a leading training provider to help you develop high-tech skills.
Am I eligible for this program?
You may be eligible for VET TEC if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Aren’t on active duty, and
- Qualify for VA education assistance under the GI Bill, and
- Have at least one day of unexpired GI Bill entitlement, and
- Are accepted into a program by a VA-approved training provider
Note: Your VET TEC training won’t count against your GI Bill entitlement, and you need only one day of unexpired GI Bill benefits to participate.
What types of training does VET TEC cover?
You can get training in one of these high-demand training areas:
- Computer software
- Computer programming
- Data processing
- Information science
- Media applications
What benefits can I get through this program?
With VET TEC, you can get:
- Tuition for a full-time high-tech training program
- Money for housing during your training
If you attend your training program in person, your housing stipend will be equal to the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for an E-5 with dependents. This is based on the zip code where you attend your training.
If you participate in an online program, your stipend will be half of the BAH national average for an E-5 with dependents.
Note: If you don’t attend a training for a full month, we’ll prorate your housing payment for the days you train.
How do I apply?
First, you’ll need to apply for the VET TEC program by filling out an Application for Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Course (VA Form 22-0994).
If we determine that you’re eligible for VET TEC, you’ll then apply to the VA-approved training provider of your choice. Your training provider may review your qualifications to assess whether they think you’ll be able to successfully complete their training program and find meaningful, relevant employment.
VET TEC is a five-year pilot program. You can participate as long as the funding is available.
Note: If you haven’t already applied for VA education benefits, you’ll also need to fill out an Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-1990).
VET TEC training providers
Browse the list of VA-approved VET TEC training providers.
A provider is considered “preferred” if the training facility agrees to refund tuition and fees if a student doesn’t find meaningful employment within 180 days of completing the program.
How can I show that I’ve completed the program?
After you complete your training, you’ll receive a certification of your new skills.
Get more information
If you have questions about the program or how to apply:
- Call us at 888-GIBILL1 (1-888-442-4551). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.
- Or email us at VETTEC.VBABUF@va.gov.