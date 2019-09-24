$600 Buy-Up program
If you take part in the $600 Montgomery GI Bill Buy-Up program, you’ll get more money each month through your GI Bill monthly payments. Find out how it works.
How do I get this benefit?
- Decide how much extra you want to contribute. With a $600 contribution, you can get up to $5,400 more in GI Bill benefits.
View the rate table
- Fill out a form called Montgomery GI Bill Act of 1984 Basic Enrollment (DD Form 2366) and take it to your payroll or personnel office.
Get DD Form 2366 (PDF)
- Keep copies of the form and any other paperwork that shows you made the payment.
Note: This program can’t be used with the Post 9/11 GI Bill.