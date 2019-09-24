 Skip to Content
After you apply for education benefits

Find out if you can get a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for VA education benefits. Getting a degree, certificate, or other professional license can help you make a successful transition from military to civilian life. Learn about types of VA education benefits, including the GI Bill, and review what happens after you apply for a COE.

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

30 days Average time to process education claims

What should I do while I wait?

The transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer tools and counseling programs to help you make the most of your educational options.
Learn about educational and career counseling

What happens after I apply?

You’ll get a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), or award letter, in the mail if we’ve approved your application. Bring this to the VA certifying official at your school.

You can also start looking at future careers and job opportunities.
Learn about career-development resources

