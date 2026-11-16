After you apply for education benefits
After you apply for VA education benefits, we’ll review your application and send you either a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) or a denial letter. Keep reading to find out the average time it takes us to make a decision and what to do if you disagree with our decision.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
Average time to process education claims
What happens after I apply?
We’ll review your application, make our decision, and send you either a COE or a denial letter. A COE shows which VA education benefit you’re eligible for.
If we approve your application, you can also download a copy of your COE online.
Can VA notify me by text or email when I have a new education letter?
Yes. You can choose for us to notify you by text or email when you have a new education letter ready for download.
This is how you can request notifications:
1. Go to your VA.gov Profile.
2. Go to Email and text notifications.
3. Find the Education and Training section.
4. Select Notify me by text or Notify me by email—or both.
Note: If we’re unable to contact you using your preferred contact method, we may email you or mail you a letter instead.
What are my options if VA denied my application for education benefits?
If we denied your application for education benefits, you can request a decision review.