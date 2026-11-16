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After you apply for education benefits

After you apply for VA education benefits, we’ll review your application and send you either a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) or a denial letter. Keep reading to find out the average time it takes us to make a decision and what to do if you disagree with our decision.

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

30 days

Average time to process education claims

What happens after I apply?

We’ll review your application, make our decision, and send you either a COE or a denial letter. A COE shows which VA education benefit you’re eligible for.

If we approve your application, you can also download a copy of your COE online.

Download your education decision letter

Can VA notify me by text or email when I have a new education letter?

Yes. You can choose for us to notify you by text or email when you have a new education letter ready for download.

This is how you can request notifications:

1. Go to your VA.gov Profile.

2. Go to Email and text notifications.

3. Find the Education and Training section.

4. Select Notify me by text or Notify me by email—or both.

Note: If we’re unable to contact you using your preferred contact method, we may email you or mail you a letter instead.

Download your education letters online

What are my options if VA denied my application for education benefits?

If we denied your application for education benefits, you can request a decision review.

Learn about choosing a decision review option

Other VA benefits you may want to explore

  • If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, find out if you can get VR&E benefits and services. These benefits and services could help you explore employment options and get more training if required.

  • Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG), or VA Chapter 36, offers free educational and career guidance, planning, and resources to Veterans and their dependents who are eligible for a VA education benefit.

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