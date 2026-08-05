Current rates by program

Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) rates

Find out how much money you can get through the Post-9/11 GI Bill for tuition, housing, and other education costs.

Check the current rates for the Post-9/11 GI Bill

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30) rates

Find out how much money you can get through the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty

Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program rates

If you’re taking part in the Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program, find out how much more you’ll get for your monthly payments.

Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) rates

Find out how much money you can get through the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve

Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship rates

Find out how much money you can get through the Rogers STEM Scholarship to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.

Check the current rates for the Rogers STEM Scholarship

Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) 2.0 rates

Find out how much money you can get through the VET TEC 2.0 program to help you pay for training and housing costs.

Check the current rates for VET TEC 2.0

Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit rates

Find out how much money you can get through transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.

Check the current rates for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Chapter 35 rates for survivors and dependents

Find out how much money you can get through Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

Check the current Chapter 35 rates for survivors and dependents

Fry Scholarship rates

Find out how much money you can get through the Fry Scholarship to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.

Check the current rates for the Fry Scholarship