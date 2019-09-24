Post-9/11 GI Bill and other VA education benefit rates
Check Post-9/11 GI Bill rates, Montgomery GI Bill rates, and other benefit amounts. We provide education benefits to qualifying Veterans and their family members. The amount of money you’ll get for things like books, tuition, and housing depends on which program you choose. Find the most recent GI Bill BAH rates and compare benefits with the GI Bill comparison tool.
Use our rate tables to see how much money you’ll get.
View the rate tables
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to compare estimated benefits by school.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool