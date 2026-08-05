Current VA education benefit rates
Check the rates for VA education benefits to find out how much money you can get to help pay for school or cover expenses while you’re training for a job. You may also be eligible for money to help pay for housing, books, and supplies while you study.
Current rates by program
Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) rates
Find out how much money you can get through the Post-9/11 GI Bill for tuition, housing, and other education costs.
Check the current rates for the Post-9/11 GI Bill
Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30) rates
Find out how much money you can get through the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.
Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program rates
If you’re taking part in the Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program, find out how much more you’ll get for your monthly payments.
Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill $600 Buy-Up program
Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) rates
Find out how much money you can get through the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.
Check the current rates for the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship rates
Find out how much money you can get through the Rogers STEM Scholarship to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.
Check the current rates for the Rogers STEM Scholarship
Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) 2.0 rates
Find out how much money you can get through the VET TEC 2.0 program to help you pay for training and housing costs.
Check the current rates for VET TEC 2.0
Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit rates
Find out how much money you can get through transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.
Check the current rates for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Chapter 35 rates for survivors and dependents
Find out how much money you can get through Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.
Check the current Chapter 35 rates for survivors and dependents
Fry Scholarship rates
Find out how much money you can get through the Fry Scholarship to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.