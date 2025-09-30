Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) rates
Get the current Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) rates for October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. And learn about how we determine your rate.
How we determine your rate
We base your monthly rate (or payment amount) on these 2 factors:
- The type of education or training you’re getting, and
- How many courses you’re taking—or how far along you are in your on-the-job training or apprenticeship program
You may get less than the full rate each month if any of these are true:
- You’re enrolled in fewer courses than what we consider to be full time, or
- Your clock hours per week are less than what we consider to be full time, or
- You’re getting on-the-job training, or
- You’re in an apprenticeship program
Note: If you have a kicker, you may get more money each month than the full-time enrollment rate. We’ll add the kicker amount to your monthly payment.
Current MGIB-SR rates
Effective October 1, 2025
The MGIB-SR rates listed here are for October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. We’ll make the payments directly to you.
For institutions of higher learning
These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:
- Full-time enrollment: $493.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $369.00 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $246.00 for each full month
- Less than 1/2-time enrollment: $123.25 for each full month
Learn more about getting an undergraduate or graduate degree
Note: If your program is approved as co-op training, we’ll pay you up to $493.00 for each full month. Co-op training is a full-time program that alternates between classroom training and work experience at a business.
For non-college degree programs
These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the monthly rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours per week:
- Full-time enrollment: $493.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $369.00 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $246.00 for each full month
- Less than 1/2-time enrollment: $123.25 for each full month
Learn more about non-college degree programs
For on-the-job training and apprenticeships
This is how much we’ll pay you each month based on how far along you are in your training:
- Months 1 to 6: $369.75 for each full month
- Months 7 to 12: $271.15 for each full month
- After the first year: $172.55 for each full month
Note: To get the full amount listed here, you must have worked at least 120 hours each month. As your payments go down, your entitlement charges also go down.
Learn more about on-the-job training and apprenticeships
For correspondence training
We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.
Every $493.00 that we pay will be equal to 1 month of MGIB-SR benefits.
Learn more about correspondence training
For flight training
We’ll pay for 60% of the approved charges for flight training. Every $493.00 that we pay will be equal to 1 month of MGIB-SR benefits.
Learn more about flight training
For licensing and certification test fees
We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $493.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.
Learn more about licensing and certification tests
For national test fees
There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $493.00 in fees we pay for national tests.
How to contact us if you have questions
You can call us at
You can also ask us a question online through Ask VA.
Past rates
2024-2025 rates (effective October 1, 2024)
2023-2024 rates (effective October 1, 2023)
2022-2023 rates (effective October 1, 2022)