Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) rates

Current MGIB-SR rates

Effective October 1, 2025

The MGIB-SR rates listed here are for October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. We’ll make the payments directly to you.

For institutions of higher learning

These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:

Full-time enrollment: $493.00 for each full month

$493.00 for each full month 3/4-time enrollment: $369.00 for each full month

$369.00 for each full month 1/2-time enrollment: $246.00 for each full month

$246.00 for each full month Less than 1/2-time enrollment: $123.25 for each full month

Learn more about getting an undergraduate or graduate degree

Note: If your program is approved as co-op training, we’ll pay you up to $493.00 for each full month. Co-op training is a full-time program that alternates between classroom training and work experience at a business.

For non-college degree programs

These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the monthly rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours per week:

Full-time enrollment: $493.00 for each full month

$493.00 for each full month 3/4-time enrollment: $369.00 for each full month

$369.00 for each full month 1/2-time enrollment: $246.00 for each full month

$246.00 for each full month Less than 1/2-time enrollment: $123.25 for each full month

Learn more about non-college degree programs

For on-the-job training and apprenticeships

This is how much we’ll pay you each month based on how far along you are in your training:

Months 1 to 6: $369.75 for each full month

$369.75 for each full month Months 7 to 12: $271.15 for each full month

$271.15 for each full month After the first year: $172.55 for each full month

Note: To get the full amount listed here, you must have worked at least 120 hours each month. As your payments go down, your entitlement charges also go down.

Learn more about on-the-job training and apprenticeships

For correspondence training

We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.

Every $493.00 that we pay will be equal to 1 month of MGIB-SR benefits.

Learn more about correspondence training

For flight training

We’ll pay for 60% of the approved charges for flight training. Every $493.00 that we pay will be equal to 1 month of MGIB-SR benefits.

Learn more about flight training

For licensing and certification test fees

We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $493.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.

Learn more about licensing and certification tests

For national test fees

There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $493.00 in fees we pay for national tests.

Learn more about national tests and prep courses