Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) rates

How much of the full benefit rate you can get

We base your award of benefits on how long you served on active duty and certain other factors.

Eligibility for 100% of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit if you meet at least 1 of these requirements:

You served on active duty for a total of at least 1,095 days (at least 36 months), or

You served on active duty and received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, or

You served on active duty for at least 30 continuous days (without a break), and we discharged you because of a service-connected disability

Eligibility for a percentage of benefits if you served less than 36 months

If you served on active duty for less than 1,095 days (36 months), you’re eligible for only part of the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit. We base the percentage you’re eligible for on the total amount of time you served on active duty (with or without breaks in service). We call this your “eligibility tier.”

Find the percentage of the full benefit you’re eligible for:

910 to 1,094 days (30 to 35 months): 90% of the full benefit

90% of the full benefit 730 to 909 days (24 to 29 months): 80% of the full benefit

80% of the full benefit 545 to 729 days (18 to 23 months): 70% of the full benefit

70% of the full benefit 180 to 544 days (6 to 17 months): 60% of the full benefit

60% of the full benefit 90 to 179 days (90 days to 5 months): 50% of the full benefit

The rates listed on this page are for 100% percent of the full benefit. If you’re eligible for a percentage of the full benefit, multiply the rates on this page by your percentage. This will give you the amount of your yearly payment.

Full rates for school and training programs

Effective August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026