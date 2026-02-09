Future rates for Post-9/11 GI Bill

Money for books and supplies

We’ll pay you up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies.

If you’re enrolled in a college or university, you may be able to get up to $41.67 per credit hour, for up to 24 credits per year, prorated by the percentage of benefits you’re eligible for.

If you’re enrolled in a non-college-degree school, you may be able to get up to $83 per month, prorated by the percentage of benefits you’re eligible for.

We’ll pay this money to you at the beginning of each term or enrollment period.

Note: If you’re using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for flight training or correspondence training, you can’t get money for books and supplies.

Money to help you move from a rural area

If you need to relocate from a highly rural area so you can attend school, we may give you a one-time payment of $500 to help with your moving expenses.

You may be eligible for this Post-9/11 GI Bill rural grant if the description listed here is true for you.

This must be true:

You live in a county with no more than 6 people per square mile, as determined by the most recent U.S. census.

And 1 of these must be true:

You need to physically relocate at least 500 miles away from your home to attend school, or

You need to travel by air to physically attend school because you don’t have the option to travel by car, train, bus, or other ground transportation

Added payments

If your college or university tuition costs more than the maximum payment, you may be eligible for added payments through the Yellow Ribbon Program.

Learn about the Yellow Ribbon Program

If you’re struggling with your coursework, you may be eligible for up to $100 per month, up to $1,200 total, for tutorial assistance.

Learn more about tutorial assistance

If you’re enrolled in a school or professional training program, you may be eligible to earn extra money through a part-time job related to VA work.

Learn more about work study