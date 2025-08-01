Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship rates

You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you this allowance at the end of each month.

We’ll pay you a percentage of the full MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on these 2 factors:

The percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for, and

How many credits or clock hours you’re pursuing

You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:

You’re on active duty, or

You’re a spouse using transferred benefits while the Veteran is on active duty, or

You’re in school half time or less than half time, or

You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or

You’re on break from school

If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.

We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. This is called the resident MHA. We use the 2025 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026.

You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.

Find your maximum monthly housing allowance on the Defense Travel Management Office website

Find out how we determine your MHA

If you’re taking online-only courses

We base your MHA on the national average.

We’ll pay you up to $1,169.00 (equal to half the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.

Note: If you take at least one class in person while taking other online learning classes, you may be eligible for the higher resident MHA.

If you’re taking courses at a foreign school

We base your MHA on the national average.

We’ll pay you up to $2,338.00 (equal to the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.