Future rates for STEM Scholarship

How much of the full benefit rate you can get

We base your award of benefits on how long you served on active duty and certain other factors.

If you’re getting Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

You’re eligible for the same percentage of benefits that you got under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

You can check your eligibility percentage on your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.

Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re getting Fry Scholarship benefits

You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit rate.

What the payments cover

We’ll pay 9 months, or $30,000, of total benefits through the STEM Scholarship, whichever comes first. We’ll pay your tuition and mandatory fees to your school first. If there’s money remaining, you may be eligible for a payment for books and supplies, then housing allowance.

Example 1: We paid your school $25,500 for your tuition and fees for the term. Then, we paid you $500 at the start of the term for books and supplies. If you’re eligible for a $2,000 housing allowance each month, there’s enough of the $30,000 benefit left for us to pay your monthly housing allowance for 2 months.

Example 2: We paid your school $5,500 for your tuition and fees for the term. Then, we paid you $500 at the start of the term for books and supplies. If you’re eligible for a $2,000 housing allowance each month, we’ll pay your monthly housing allowance for 9 months. This is the maximum amount of time you can get benefits through this scholarship.

Full rates for school and training programs

Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027