Future rates for STEM Scholarship
Get the future Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship rates for August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027.
Are you trying to find the current rates for the STEM Scholarship? Check current rates instead
How much of the full benefit rate you can get
We base your award of benefits on how long you served on active duty and certain other factors.
If you’re getting Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
You’re eligible for the same percentage of benefits that you got under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
You can check your eligibility percentage on your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.
Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you’re getting Fry Scholarship benefits
You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit rate.
What the payments cover
We’ll pay 9 months, or $30,000, of total benefits through the STEM Scholarship, whichever comes first. We’ll pay your tuition and mandatory fees to your school first. If there’s money remaining, you may be eligible for a payment for books and supplies, then housing allowance.
Example 1: We paid your school $25,500 for your tuition and fees for the term. Then, we paid you $500 at the start of the term for books and supplies. If you’re eligible for a $2,000 housing allowance each month, there’s enough of the $30,000 benefit left for us to pay your monthly housing allowance for 2 months.
Example 2: We paid your school $5,500 for your tuition and fees for the term. Then, we paid you $500 at the start of the term for books and supplies. If you’re eligible for a $2,000 housing allowance each month, we’ll pay your monthly housing allowance for 9 months. This is the maximum amount of time you can get benefits through this scholarship.
Full rates for school and training programs
Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027
Tuition and fees
We’ll send your tuition and fees directly to your school or training program.
The amounts listed here are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school or training program. If you’re eligible for a percentage of the full benefit, multiply the amount by your percentage. This will give you the maximum amount we’ll pay this academic year.
Find out the full rate based on what type of school or training program you’re attending:
- Public institution of higher learning (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,000. You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.
Learn more about in-state tuition rates
- Private institution of higher learning: We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,908.34.
- Foreign institution of higher learning (a college or university, whether public or private, based in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,908.34 in U.S. dollars.
Monthly housing allowance (MHA)
You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you this allowance at the end of each month.
We’ll pay you a percentage of the full MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on these 2 factors:
- The percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for, and
- How many credits or clock hours you’re pursuing
You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:
- You’re on active duty, or
- You’re a spouse using transferred benefits while the Veteran is on active duty, or
- You’re in school half time or less than half time, or
- You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or
- You’re on break from school
If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.
We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. This is called the resident MHA. We use the 2026 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2026, and July 31, 2027.
You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.
Find your maximum monthly housing allowance on the Defense Travel Management Office website
Find out how we determine your MHA
If you’re taking online-only courses
We base your MHA on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to $1,261 (equal to half the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Note: If you take at least 1 class in person while taking other online learning classes, you may be eligible for the higher resident MHA.
If you’re taking courses at a foreign school
We base your MHA on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to $2,522 (equal to the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Money for books and supplies
You may be eligible for up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies. We base your payment on how many courses you’re enrolled in for the year and the percentage of benefits you’re eligible for.
We’ll pay this money to you at the beginning of each term.
Added payments
If you’re enrolled in a school or professional training program, you may be eligible to earn extra money through a part-time job related to VA work.
How to contact us if you have questions
Email us at STEM.VBABUF@va.gov.