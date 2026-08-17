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Change your GI Bill benefits

If you’re eligible for more than 1 VA education benefit, find out how to request a change to the benefit you’re using.

What kinds of changes can I request?

These are the changes you can request:

  • Switch to using a different education benefit at the start of your next enrollment period
  • Change the source of your entitlement under Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits
  • Change the source of your entitlement for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

How do I change the GI Bill benefits I’m using and get a new COE?

If youre already getting Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, use VA Form 22-1990 to change your benefit.

If youre already getting DEA benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under DEA, use VA Form 22-5490 to change your benefit.

If youre already getting transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, use VA Form 22-1990e to change your benefit.

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