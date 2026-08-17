If you’re already getting Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, use VA Form 22-1990 to change your benefit.

If you’re already getting DEA benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under DEA, use VA Form 22-5490 to change your benefit.

If you’re already getting transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re getting education benefits under transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, use VA Form 22-1990e to change your benefit.