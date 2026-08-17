Change your GI Bill benefits
If you’re eligible for more than 1 VA education benefit, find out how to request a change to the benefit you’re using.
What kinds of changes can I request?
These are the changes you can request:
- Switch to using a different education benefit at the start of your next enrollment period
- Change the source of your entitlement under Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits
- Change the source of your entitlement for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
How do I change the GI Bill benefits I’m using and get a new COE?
If you’re already getting Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you’re getting education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, use VA Form 22-1990 to change your benefit.
If you’re already getting DEA benefits
If you’re getting education benefits under DEA, use VA Form 22-5490 to change your benefit.
If you’re already getting transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you’re getting education benefits under transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, use VA Form 22-1990e to change your benefit.