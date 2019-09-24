Change your GI Bill school or program
Learn about ways you can make GI Bill changes. Find out when and how to request changes to your GI Bill school, program, or other VA education benefits so you can keep getting funding to help pay for your education or training.
In what situations do I need to request changes to my GI Bill or other VA education benefits?
You’ll need to request changes to your benefits if any of the descriptions below are true for you.
Request changes to your benefit if you:
- Are transferring to a different school, or
- Are changing your educational, professional, or vocational goal, or
- Left your school or training program due to poor attendance, progress, or conduct, and you’re now reentering the same program, or
- Were receiving VA education benefits as a Veteran, and now you want to receive benefits while on active duty
How do I request changes to my GI Bill or other VA education benefits?
If you’re a Veteran or service member
You’ll need to submit a Request for Change of Program or Place of Training (VA Form 22-1995). You can complete this form online now.
Complete VA Form 22-1995 online
If you’re the dependent of a Veteran or service member
You’ll need to submit a Dependent’s Request for Change of Program or Place of Training (VA Form 22-5495). You can complete this form online now.
Complete VA Form 22-5495 online
What information do I need to complete my request?
You’ll need your:
- Social Security number
- VA file number
- Bank account direct deposit information
You’ll also need basic information about your:
- Service history
- Education or training plans and goals
- Current or former school or training program and the new school or training program you plan to attend
If you’re the dependent of a Veteran or service member, you’ll also need that person’s:
- Social Security number or VA file number
- Basic service history information
Are there other ways to submit my request?
Yes. Follow the steps below to submit your request by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
By mail
Download the form you’ll need:
Download VA Form 22-1995 for Veterans and service members (PDF)
Download VA Form 22-5495 for dependents (PDF)
Fill out the form and mail it to the VA regional claims processing office that’s in the same region as your school.
See a list of regional claims processing offices
In person
Go to a VA regional benefit office and ask a staff member to help you.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you
Or work with your school’s certifying official. This person is usually in the Registrar or Financial Aid office at the school.
With the help of a trained professional
You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help requesting a change to your benefits.
Get help submitting your request