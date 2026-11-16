Download your VA education letters

If you’re a Veteran or dependent who is receiving VA education benefits, you can download your education letters for these benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill (PGIB), or Chapter 33

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD), or Chapter 30

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR), or Chapter 1606

Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), or Chapter 35

Transfer of entitlement (TOE) for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Fry Scholarship

VET TEC 2.0

Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship

Note: Only letters dating back to August 1, 2022, are available online.

If you’re under 18 years old, you can’t download your education letters online. We’ll mail your letters to the parent, guardian, or custodian on file for you.