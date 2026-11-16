Download your VA education letters
If you’re receiving VA education benefits, you may be able to download your education letters now.
Get your VA education letters online
Who can download VA education letters?
If you’re a Veteran or dependent who is receiving VA education benefits, you can download your education letters for these benefits:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill (PGIB), or Chapter 33
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD), or Chapter 30
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR), or Chapter 1606
- Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), or Chapter 35
- Transfer of entitlement (TOE) for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
- Fry Scholarship
- VET TEC 2.0
- Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship
Note: Only letters dating back to August 1, 2022, are available online.
If you’re under 18 years old, you can’t download your education letters online. We’ll mail your letters to the parent, guardian, or custodian on file for you.
What types of education letters can I download?
You can download letters related to these topics:
- Payments
- Decisions
- School updates
Note: If you want an older letter (dated before August 1, 2022), or you’re trying to find a type of letter that’s not listed here, you can contact us for help.
Can VA notify me by text or email when I have a new education letter?
Yes. You can choose for us to notify you by text or email when you have a new education letter ready for download.
This is how you can request notifications:
1. Go to your VA.gov Profile.
2. Go to Email and text notifications.
3. Find the Education and Training section.
4. Select Notify me by text or Notify me by email—or both.
Note: If we’re unable to contact you using your preferred contact method, we may email you or mail you a letter instead.