GI Bill and other education benefit eligibility
Learn about GI Bill eligibility requirements and find out if you can get these benefits. VA education benefits can help you pay your tuition, pick out a school, choose a career, and more. If you’re an active-duty service member or Veteran, a member of the National Guard or Reserves, or a qualified survivor or dependent, find out if you can get VA education benefits through the GI Bill and other educational assistance programs.
Can I get VA education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill?
You may be able to get benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill if you’ve served on active duty for at least 90 days, whether continuous (all at once) or interrupted (for shorter periods over time), after September 10, 2001.
Can I get VA education benefits through the Montgomery GI Bill?
You may be eligible for benefits through one of our 2 Montgomery GI Bill programs.
Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
You can get benefits through MGIB-AD if you served at least 2 years on active duty and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Were honorably discharged, and
- Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and
- Meet other requirements
Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
You can get benefits through MGIB-SR if you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard Reserves, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Have either a 6-year service obligation (you agreed to serve 6 years) in the Selected Service, or
- Are an officer in the Selected Reserve who agreed to serve 6 years in addition to your initial service obligation, and
- Meet other requirements
Can I get VA education benefits through other programs?
You may be able to get help paying for school tuition, testing fees, and advanced licensing and certifications through other VA educational assistance programs. You may also be able to get entrepreneurship training to help start or improve a small business.
Can I get Educational and Career Counseling through VA?
You may be able to get Educational and Career Counseling (also called Chapter 36) if you’ll be discharged from active duty within 6 months. You may also qualify for these services if you separated from active duty not more than 1 year ago, didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and qualify as a Veteran for educational assistance under a VA educational program.
Are there any related benefits I may also be able to get?
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, you may be eligible for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment benefits and services—like help exploring employment options and getting more training if required.
What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?
If you’ve received one of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Can my spouse or dependent children get VA education benefits?
In some cases, the dependent or surviving spouse and children of a Veteran can get educational assistance through a GI Bill program.
Also, if you haven’t used all of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, you may be able to transfer up to 36 months of benefits to your spouse or a dependent child.
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, your dependent family members may be eligible for Educational and Career Counseling—and other support—through the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.
Note: To apply for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment or educational and career counseling benefits and services, you’ll need to use a different application.
