GI Bill and other education benefit eligibility

You may be eligible for benefits through one of our 2 Montgomery GI Bill programs.

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)

You can get benefits through MGIB-AD if you served at least 2 years on active duty and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Were honorably discharged, and

Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and

Meet other requirements

Learn more about MGIB-AD

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)

You can get benefits through MGIB-SR if you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard Reserves, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Have either a 6-year service obligation (you agreed to serve 6 years) in the Selected Service, or

Are an officer in the Selected Reserve who agreed to serve 6 years in addition to your initial service obligation, and

Meet other requirements

Learn more about MGIB-SR