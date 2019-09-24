Learn about other VA education benefits if you don’t qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill. If you’re a Guardsman, Reservist, or Veteran and you’re not eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, you may be able to get other VA education benefits through these programs:

An accredited representative (a trained professional trusted to help with VA-related claims) who works with a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) can help you pick the right program.

Get help from an accredited representative

The GI Bill Comparison Tool shows you what VA education benefits you’ll get at different schools.

Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool

Note: The Post-9/11 GI Bill has replaced the Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) for Reserve and National Guard members called to active duty on or after September 11, 2001. But if you applied for REAP on or after November 25, 2015, you may still qualify for VA education benefits.

Learn more about REAP