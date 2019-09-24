You qualify for the National Call to Service program if you meet the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true:

You completed your initial entry training and then continued to serve on active duty for 15 months in a military occupational specialty designated by the Secretary of Defense, and

Then, without a break in service, you served either an additional period of active duty as determined by the Secretary of Defense or a period of 24 months in active status in the Selected Reserve

And one of these must be true:

Without a break in service, you then spent the rest of your obligated service: