National Call to Service program
If you performed a period of national service, you may qualify for the National Call to Service program, which allows you to choose an education benefit as an alternative to the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB). Find out if you qualify.
Am I eligible for this benefit?
You qualify for the National Call to Service program if you meet the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
-
You completed your initial entry training and then continued to serve on active duty for 15 months in a military occupational specialty designated by the Secretary of Defense, and
-
Then, without a break in service, you served either an additional period of active duty as determined by the Secretary of Defense or a period of 24 months in active status in the Selected Reserve
And one of these must be true:
Without a break in service, you then spent the rest of your obligated service:
- On active duty in the Armed Forces, or
- In the Selected Reserve, or
- In the Individual Ready Reserve, or
- In AmeriCorps, or another domestic national service program jointly designated by the Secretary of Defense
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What benefits can I get?
You may choose one of these:
- A cash bonus of $5,000, or
- Repayment of a qualifying student loan not more than $18,000, or
- Educational assistance equal to the 3-year monthly MGIB rate for 12 months, or
- Educational assistance equal to 50% of the less-than-3-year monthly MGIB rate for 36 months
How do I get these benefits?
If you enlist under the National Call to Service program, you don’t qualify for MGIB, unless you reenlist at a later date for an additional period of service. Contact your recruiter to see if you qualify and to enroll in the National Call to Service program. This benefit affects your service contract.
Get more information
National Call to Service program pamphlet (PDF)
This program is administered by VA for the Department of Defense.