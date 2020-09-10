Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship

Am I eligible for the Rogers STEM Scholarship (GI Bill extension)?

You may be eligible for this scholarship if you're currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree program or if you have a STEM degree and you're working toward a teaching certification. To be eligible, you need to meet all of the requirements listed below for your situation.

If you’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree program

All of these must be true. You:

Are enrolled in an eligible undergraduate STEM degree program that requires at least 120 standard semester credit hours (or 180 quarter credit hours) to complete, and

Have completed at least 60 standard credit hours (or 90 quarter credit hours) toward your degree, and

Have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.

Note: You can’t use the STEM scholarship for graduate degree programs at this time.

If you're working toward a teaching certification

All of these must be true. You:

Have earned an eligible post-secondary degree in a STEM field, and

Have been accepted or are enrolled in a teaching certification program, and

Have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.

How we prioritize scholarships

If you meet the above criteria, we can’t guarantee that you’ll receive the Rogers STEM scholarship.

We give priority to Veterans and Fry Scholars who: