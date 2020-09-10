Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship
The Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship allows some eligible Veterans and dependents in high-demand fields to extend their Post-9/11 GI Bill or Fry Scholarship benefits. Read below to find out if you’re eligible for up to 9 months (or $30,000) of added benefits and how to apply.
Am I eligible for the Rogers STEM Scholarship (GI Bill extension)?
You may be eligible for this scholarship if you're currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree program or if you have a STEM degree and you're working toward a teaching certification. To be eligible, you need to meet all of the requirements listed below for your situation.
If you’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree program
All of these must be true. You:
- Are enrolled in an eligible undergraduate STEM degree program that requires at least 120 standard semester credit hours (or 180 quarter credit hours) to complete, and
- Have completed at least 60 standard credit hours (or 90 quarter credit hours) toward your degree, and
- Have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.
Note: You can’t use the STEM scholarship for graduate degree programs at this time.
If you're working toward a teaching certification
All of these must be true. You:
- Have earned an eligible post-secondary degree in a STEM field, and
- Have been accepted or are enrolled in a teaching certification program, and
- Have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your Post-9/11 GI Bill Statement of Benefits.
How we prioritize scholarships
If you meet the above criteria, we can’t guarantee that you’ll receive the Rogers STEM scholarship.
We give priority to Veterans and Fry Scholars who:
- Are eligible for the maximum Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit (100% level), and
- Require the most credit hours compared to other applicants
Which degree programs can I use this scholarship for?
You can use this scholarship for undergraduate degree programs in these subject areas:
- Agriculture science or natural resources science
- Biological or biomedical science
- Computer and information science and support services
- Engineering, engineering technologies, or an engineering-related field
- Health care or a health-care-related field
- Mathematics or statistics
- Medical residency (undergraduate only)
- Physical science
- Science technologies or technicians
Download the full list of eligible STEM degree programs (PDF)
How do I apply for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship?
You can apply online right now. The online application should take you about 15 minutes to complete.
More questions about the Rogers STEM Scholarship
What happens after I apply for this scholarship?
We usually make a decision about each scholarship within 30 days. We award scholarships on a monthly basis. If we need more information from you to make a decision, we’ll send you a letter.
If we approve your application, you’ll get a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) in the mail. This is also called a decision letter. Bring this COE to the VA certifying official at your school. This person is usually in the registrar’s, financial aid, or Veteran's office at the school.
If we don't approve your application, you’ll get a denial letter in the mail.
How much can this scholarship extend my GI Bill benefits?
If we approve your application, you'll get a GI Bill extension of up to 9 months (or $30,000, whichever comes first).
What are the scholarship rates for private schools?
The Chapter 33 rates for private or foreign schools apply to the STEM scholarship as well. We update these rates each academic year.
Review current education benefit rates
Can I use this scholarship for graduate degree programs?
No. You can only use the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM scholarship for an undergraduate degree program or teaching certification.
Can I use the Yellow Ribbon Program with the STEM scholarship?
No. You can't use the Yellow Ribbon Program with this scholarship. Schools can apply for Yellow Ribbon funding, but we can't match it.
Can I transfer my STEM scholarship to my dependents?
No. You can’t transfer these benefits to dependents.