Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship
The Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship allows eligible Veterans and service members using the Post-9/11 GI Bill or dependents using the Fry Scholarship to get added benefits. This scholarship provides up to 9 months (or $30,000) of benefits for training in high-demand fields. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.
Am I eligible for the Rogers STEM Scholarship?
You may be eligible for this scholarship as a Veteran, service member, or Fry Scholar if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree program or qualifying dual-degree program, or
- You’ve earned a post-secondary degree or a graduate degree in an approved STEM degree field and are enrolled in a covered clinical training program for healthcare professionals, or
- You’ve earned a post-secondary degree in an approved STEM degree field and are working toward a teaching certification
Keep reading for the full eligibility requirements.
Full eligibility requirements
To be eligible, you need to meet all of the requirements listed here for your situation.
If you’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree or qualifying dual-degree program
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in a qualifying undergraduate STEM degree program that requires at least 120 standard semester credit hours (or 180 quarter credit hours) to complete, and
- You’ve completed at least 60 standard credit hours (or 90 quarter credit hours) toward your degree, and
- You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.
Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Note: You can’t use the STEM scholarship for graduate degree programs at this time.
If you’re enrolled in a covered clinical training program for healthcare professionals
All of these must be true:
- You’ve earned a qualifying degree in a STEM field, and
- You’ve been accepted or are enrolled in a covered, post-graduate clinical training program for healthcare professionals (this training must not be part of a graduate degree program), and
- You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.
Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you’re working toward a teaching certification
All of these must be true:
- You’ve earned a qualifying post-secondary degree in a STEM field, and
- You’ve been accepted or are enrolled in a teaching certification program, and
- You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.
Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
How we prioritize scholarships
If you meet these eligibility requirements, we can’t guarantee that you’ll receive the Rogers STEM scholarship.
We give priority to these people who apply:
- Veterans, service members, and Fry Scholars who are eligible for the maximum Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit (100% level), and
- Veterans, service members, and Fry Scholars who require the most credit hours compared to other applicants
Which fields of study are approved for the STEM Scholarship?
You can use this scholarship for undergraduate degree programs in these fields of study:
- Agriculture science or natural resources science
- Biological or biomedical science
- Computer and information science and support services
- Engineering, engineering technologies, or an engineering-related field
- Healthcare or a healthcare-related field
- Mathematics or statistics
- Medical residency (undergraduate only)
- Physical science
- Science technologies or technicians
When do I have to start using this scholarship?
If we approve your application, you’ll need to start using your scholarship within 6 months.
What benefits can I get with this scholarship?
If we approve your application, you’ll get up to 9 months of added benefits (or $30,000, whichever comes first). Your monthly benefits will be the amount you received through the Post-9/11 GI Bill or Fry Scholarship.
How do I get my monthly housing allowance?
We’ll send your monthly housing allowance (MHA) directly to you.
You must verify your enrollment to get this monthly benefit.
Find out how to verify your enrollment
Note: If you’re an active duty service member, you can’t get housing allowance.
How do I apply for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship?
You can apply online right now. The online application should take you about 15 minutes to complete.
More questions about the Rogers STEM Scholarship
What happens after I apply for this scholarship?
We usually make a decision about each scholarship within 30 days. We award scholarships on a monthly basis. If we need more information from you to make a decision, we’ll send you a letter.
If we approve your application, you’ll get a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) in the mail. This is also called a decision letter. Bring this COE to the VA certifying official at your school. This person is usually in the registrar’s, financial aid, or Veteran’s office at the school.
If we don’t approve your application, you’ll get a denial letter in the mail.
What’s STEMText?
We use STEMText to communicate with you about your Rogers STEM Scholarship benefits through text messages.
If you receive the Rogers STEM Scholarship, we’ll send an opt-in text message to your primary phone number. We’ll ask if you’d like to receive updates about your VA STEM benefits by text message. To participate, respond “yes” within 7 days of receiving this message.
You can also use STEMText to verify your attendance each month. Verifying by text instead of email can help you get your housing payments faster. We’ll send you a text message each month asking if you attended your STEM courses. To verify, just respond “yes.”
Go to our STEMText YouTube video to learn more
Note: If you need to update your primary phone number, call us at
What are the scholarship rates for private schools?
The Chapter 33 rates for private or foreign schools apply to the STEM scholarship as well. We update these rates each academic year.
Review the current rates for Chapter 33 benefits
Can I use this scholarship for graduate degree programs?
No. You can use the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM scholarship only for an undergraduate degree program, a teaching certification, or a covered training program for healthcare professionals.
Can I use the Yellow Ribbon Program with the STEM scholarship?
No. You can’t use the Yellow Ribbon Program with this scholarship. Schools can provide Yellow Ribbon funding, but we can’t match it.
Can I take part in the Work Study Program while I’m using the STEM scholarship?
Yes. If you have a STEM scholarship, you’re now eligible to apply for the Veterans Work Study Program.
Learn about the Work Study Program and find out how to apply
Can I transfer my STEM scholarship to my dependents?
No. You can’t transfer these benefits to dependents.