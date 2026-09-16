Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship

Full eligibility requirements

To be eligible, you need to meet all of the requirements listed here for your situation.

If you’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate STEM degree or qualifying dual-degree program

All of these must be true:

You’re enrolled in a qualifying undergraduate STEM degree program that requires at least 120 standard semester credit hours (or 180 quarter credit hours) to complete, and

You’ve completed at least 60 standard credit hours (or 90 quarter credit hours) toward your degree, and

You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.

Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Note: You can’t use the STEM scholarship for graduate degree programs at this time.

If you’re enrolled in a covered clinical training program for healthcare professionals

All of these must be true:

You’ve earned a qualifying degree in a STEM field, and

You’ve been accepted or are enrolled in a covered, post-graduate clinical training program for healthcare professionals (this training must not be part of a graduate degree program), and

You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.

Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

If you’re working toward a teaching certification

All of these must be true:

You’ve earned a qualifying post-secondary degree in a STEM field, and

You’ve been accepted or are enrolled in a teaching certification program, and

You have 6 months or less of your Post-9/11 GI Bill (or Fry Scholarship) benefits left. To find out how much of your benefits you have left, check your statement of benefits.

Check your remaining Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

How we prioritize scholarships

If you meet these eligibility requirements, we can’t guarantee that you’ll receive the Rogers STEM scholarship.

We give priority to these people who apply: