Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP)
The Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP) offers education and training for high-demand jobs to Veterans who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading to find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.
Am I eligible for this program?
To be eligible for this program, you must meet all the requirements listed here.
All of these must be true. You’re:
- At least 22 years old, but not older than 66, and
- Unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and
- Not eligible for GI Bill or VR&E benefits (or, if you’re eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, you’ve transferred all of your benefits to family members), and
- Not rated as totally disabled because you can’t work, and
- Not enrolled in a federal or state jobs programs, and
- Not receiving unemployment benefits (including CARES Act benefits)
What types of education and training programs does VRRAP cover?
VRRAP covers education and training programs approved under the GI Bill and Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) that lead to high-demand jobs. These include associate degrees, non-college degrees, and certificate programs. The Department of Labor determines what’s considered a high-demand job for VRRAP.
What benefits can I get through this program?
If you’re eligible for VRRAP, you can get:
- Up to 12 months of tuition and fees, and
- A monthly housing allowance based on Post-9/11 GI Bill rates
How do I apply?
You can apply online right now.
Apply for VRRAP education benefits
More information about VRRAP
How long will VRRAP be available?
VRRAP will be available until December 11, 2022. We'll stop making payments on this date—or when we reach either the $386 million funding limit or the 17,250 participant limit.
What if I have other questions?
You can call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.