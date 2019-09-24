VA education benefits for survivors and dependents

You may qualify for VA education benefits (Chapter 35 benefits) if you’re the child or spouse of a service member and one of the below descriptions is true of the service member.

One of these must be true. The service member:

Died in the line of duty after September 10, 2001, or

Is missing in action or was captured in the line of duty by a hostile force, or

Was detained (held) by force while in the line of duty by a foreign government or power, or

Is in the hospital or getting outpatient treatment for a service-connected permanent and total disability, and is likely to be discharged for that disability. A service-connected permanent and total disability is a disability resulting from your service that doesn’t go away.

You may qualify for VA education benefits (Chapter 35 benefits) if you’re the child or spouse of a Veteran and one of the below descriptions is true of the Veteran.

One of these must be true. The Veteran:

Is permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected disability, or

Died while on active duty or as a result of a service-connected disability

If you’re a dependent who doesn’t meet the above criteria, you may still qualify for VA education benefits if the Veteran or service member transferred some or all of their Post-9/11 GI Bill entitlement to you while they were on active duty.

