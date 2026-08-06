Transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Find out if you can transfer any of your unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to your spouse or dependent children.
Note: The Defense Department (DOD) decides whether you can transfer GI Bill benefits to your family.
Can I transfer my Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits?
You may be able to transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to a dependent family member if you’re on active duty or in the Selected Reserve and you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You’ve completed at least 6 years of service on the date your request is approved, and
- You agree to add 4 more years of service, and
- The person getting benefits is enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)
Note: If you received a Purple Heart, you don’t need to meet a service requirement. But you’ll need to request to transfer your benefits while you’re still on active duty.
How do I transfer my benefits?
While you’re still on active duty, you’ll need to request a Transfer of Education Benefits (TEB) from the DOD through milConnect. You can’t request a TEB from VA.
How does my dependent apply to use the transferred benefits?
Your dependent can apply online or by mail.
To apply online, your eligible dependent must be signed in to their own ID.me or Login.gov account. If your dependent doesn’t have an account, we’ll prompt them to create one when they start filling out the online application.
Note: You can’t use your online account to apply on behalf of your dependent. We’ll deny the application. (You’ll know you’re logged into your own account if we’re displaying your personal information instead of your dependent’s information.)
Learn about creating an account for VA.gov
Learn more about applying to use transferred education benefits as a dependent
If your dependent is under 18 years old
You’ll need to apply on their behalf using a PDF version of the Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits (VA Form 22-1990e).
Get VA Form 22-1990e to download
Mail the completed application to the address listed on the form for your VA regional processing office.
You can also submit the PDF form for them by uploading it in 1 of these ways:
What benefits can my dependents get?
Your dependents may be able to get money to pay for these expenses:
- Tuition
- Housing
- Books and supplies
- Fees for national standardized tests
- Fees for licensing and certifications
Check the current payment rates for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
You can request to transfer up to a total of 36 months of your remaining education benefits to your dependents.
When can my dependents use the transferred benefits?
Spouses
Your spouse can use these benefits right away whether you’re on active duty or have separated from service.
- If you separated from active duty before January 1, 2013, your spouse can use these benefits for up to 15 years after your separation from active duty.
- If you separated from active duty on or after January 1, 2013, your spouse can use these benefits at any time. There’s no time limit on the benefits.
Note: Your spouse doesn’t qualify for monthly housing allowance while you’re on active duty.
Children
A dependent child can start to use these benefits only after you’ve finished at least 10 years of service. They can use these benefits while you’re on active duty or after you’ve separated from service.
The child must meet these requirements to use the benefits:
- They have a high school diploma (or a certificate that’s equivalent) or they’re at least 18 years old
- They’re younger than 26 years old
Note: The child may qualify for the monthly housing allowance even when you’re on active duty.
Can I cancel or change my transferred benefits?
Yes. You can cancel (revoke) or change the transfer of any benefits that we haven’t awarded to your dependent yet.
You’ll need to use milConnect for these changes:
- To change the number of months you’re transferring to your dependent
- To transfer benefits back to yourself
- To cancel the transfer of any benefits
If you’re still on active duty, you can also request to transfer benefits to additional dependents.
What if 1 of my dependents doesn’t use their transferred benefits?
You can request to transfer your dependent’s benefits back to yourself or another eligible dependent.
You’ll need to make the request in milConnect. DOD doesn’t transfer the benefits back automatically.
Note: Your dependent must be enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) before making the transfer in milConnect. To enroll in DEERS, they’ll need to visit a Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) office and bring 2 forms of identification (ID). 1 of the forms of ID must have their photo.
What happens if I don’t complete the service requirement for transferring benefits?
If you separate from service before you meet the service requirement to transfer benefits, your dependents may still be eligible to use the benefits in certain situations.
Your dependents may be eligible if you separated from service for any of these reasons:
- You get sick or injured while serving in the military—or your service makes an existing condition worse
- You receive a hardship discharge
- You have a medical condition that prevents you from performing military duties
- You have a disability that existed before your service
- You lose your position during a reduction in force
If you die before completing your service requirement for transferring benefits, your dependents may still be eligible to use the benefits.
If you separate from service for other reasons, your dependents won’t be eligible to use transferred benefits. And you’ll owe us for education, training, or fees we’ve already paid for your dependents. We’ll return the months of transferred benefits back to you.
Get more information
For questions about eligibility, the status of your transfer request, and how to use the Transfer of Education Benefits (TEB) online tool, find the contact for your branch of service.
Army
- Active-duty officer (email)
- Active-duty enlisted (email)
- National Guard (email)
- Army Reserve, enlisted and officer (email)
Navy
- Active-duty personnel, call
(TTY: 711), or DSN 882-5672
- Navy Reserve (email), call
or fax or
Marine Corps
Air Force
- Air Force active duty, call
or or DSN 665-5000
- Air National Guard (contact unit retention manager)
- Air Force Reserve (email)
Coast Guard
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
NOAA commissioned members (email) or call