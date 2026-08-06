Transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Your dependent can apply online or by mail.

To apply online, your eligible dependent must be signed in to their own ID.me or Login.gov account. If your dependent doesn’t have an account, we’ll prompt them to create one when they start filling out the online application.

Note: You can’t use your online account to apply on behalf of your dependent. We’ll deny the application. (You’ll know you’re logged into your own account if we’re displaying your personal information instead of your dependent’s information.)

Learn about creating an account for VA.gov

Learn more about applying to use transferred education benefits as a dependent

If your dependent is under 18 years old

You’ll need to apply on their behalf using a PDF version of the Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits (VA Form 22-1990e).

Get VA Form 22-1990e to download



Mail the completed application to the address listed on the form for your VA regional processing office.

You can also submit the PDF form for them by uploading it in 1 of these ways: