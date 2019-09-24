Transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Find out if you can transfer any of your unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to your spouse or dependent children.
Note: The Department of Defense (DoD) decides whether you can transfer GI Bill benefits to your family.
Can I transfer benefits?
You can transfer education benefits if you’re on active duty or in the Selected Reserve and you meet the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true:
- You have completed at least 6 years of service on the date your request is approved and you agree to add 4 more years of service, or
- You have completed at least 10 years of service on the date your request is approved, can’t commit to add 4 more years of service because of either a policy or statute, but agree to serve for the maximum amount of time allowed
And this must also be true:
The person getting benefits has enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).
Who’s covered?
Qualified dependents
What benefits can my qualified dependents get?
If the DoD approves the Transfer of Entitlement (TOE), your spouse or dependent children can apply for up to 36 months of benefits, and may be able to get money for:
- Tuition
- Housing
- Books and supplies
When can they use the transferred benefits?
These conditions apply to family members using transferred benefits:
Spouses
- May use the benefit right away
- May use the benefit while you’re on active duty or after you’ve separated from service
- Don’t qualify for the monthly housing allowance while you’re on active duty
- May use the benefit for up to 15 years after your separation from active duty
Children
- May start to use the benefit only after you’ve finished at least 10 years of service
- May use the benefit while you’re on active duty or after you’ve separated from service
- May not use the benefit until they’ve gotten a high school diploma (or equivalency certificate), or have reached 18 years of age
- Qualify for the monthly housing allowance even when you’re on active duty
- Don’t have to use the benefit within 15 years after your separation from active duty, but can’t use the benefit after they’ve turned 26 years old.
Your dependents may still qualify even if a child marries or you and your spouse divorce. However, service members and Veterans can revoke (cancel) or change a TOE at any time. If you want to totally revoke transferred benefits for a dependent and you’re still in the service, please turn in another transfer request for the dependent through milConnect. If a dependent’s transfer eligibility (ability to get a TOE) has been totally revoked, you can’t transfer benefits again to that dependent.
How do I transfer the benefit?
While you’re still on active duty, you’ll request to transfer, change, or revoke a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE) through milConnect. You can’t apply for a TOE through us.
Transfer, change, or revoke a TOE
If the DoD approves the TOE, your family members may apply for benefits.
- Apply online now, or
- Apply by mail. Fill out and mail an Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits (VA Form 22-1990E) to the nearest VA regional benefit office.
Download VA Form 22-1990E (PDF)
Find your nearest VA regional benefit office
Once you leave active duty, you can still provide a future effective date for when the TOE can be used, change the number of months transferred, or revoke the TOE by submitting a written request to VA through milConnect.
Get more information
- DoD website for information on transferring benefits
- Fact sheet on transferring Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits (PDF)
- To find out if you qualify, the status of your transfer request, and how to use the TEB Portlet (for service-specific questions), please contact the right career counselor or personnel center from this list:
- Army Active-Duty Officer Email
- Army Active-Duty Enlisted Email
- Army National Guard Email
- Army Reserve (Enlisted and Officer) Email
- Navy Active-Duty Personnel 866-U-ASK-NPC (866-827-5672) or DSN 882-5672
- Navy Reserve 800-621-8853, Fax: 757-444-7597/7598 Email
- Marine Corps Active-Duty Officer Email
- Marine Corps Active-Duty Enlisted Email
- Marine Corps Reserve Email
- Air Force Active Duty 800-525-0102 or 210-565-5000 or DSN 665-5000
- Air National Guard (Contact unit retention manager)
- Air Force Reserve Email
- Coast Guard Active Duty Email
- Coast Guard Reserve Email
- NOAA Email or 301-713-7728
- PHS Email or 240-453-6130