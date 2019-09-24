Transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

You can transfer education benefits if you’re on active duty or in the Selected Reserve and you meet the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true:

You have completed at least 6 years of service on the date your request is approved and you agree to add 4 more years of service, or

You have completed at least 10 years of service on the date your request is approved, can’t commit to add 4 more years of service because of either a policy or statute, but agree to serve for the maximum amount of time allowed

And this must also be true:

The person getting benefits has enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).