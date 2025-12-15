Verify your school enrollment
Find out how to verify your enrollment each month if you’re using education benefits.
Verify your enrollment online
You can verify your enrollment online if you’re using any of these benefits:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
- Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA)
We’ll ask you to verify these 2 details about your enrollment:
- Your credit hours or clock hours
- The start and end dates of your enrollment for the month
For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you’re getting VA education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill, you can sign in to verify your enrollment online using our tool.
For MGIB-AD, MGIB-SR, and DEA
If you’re getting VA education benefits through the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty, the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve, or Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance, you can verify your enrollment online using our tool.
Other ways to verify your enrollment
If you don’t want to verify your enrollment online, or if you’re using the Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship, you can verify a different way.
By text
We’ll send you a text when you start your program. We’ll ask if you want to verify your enrollment by text. If you respond “yes,” we’ll send you a text every month asking you to verify your enrollment.
If you need to update your phone number, or if you don’t want to verify your enrollment by text anymore, call us at
By email
If you choose not to get text messages or you don’t use texting, we’ll email you instead to verify your enrollment each month. We’ll send a message to the email address we have in our records for you.
Note: If you’re using the STEM Scholarship, you can’t verify your enrollment by email.
Online through Ask VA
You can verify your enrollment through Ask VA. In your message, be sure to include the dates of your enrollment in school or training.
By phone
Call us at
How to contact us if you have questions
You can contact us online through Ask VA.
Or call us at