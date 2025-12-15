Verify your school enrollment

Other ways to verify your enrollment

If you don’t want to verify your enrollment online, or if you’re using the Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship, you can verify a different way.

By text

We’ll send you a text when you start your program. We’ll ask if you want to verify your enrollment by text. If you respond “yes,” we’ll send you a text every month asking you to verify your enrollment.

If you need to update your phone number, or if you don’t want to verify your enrollment by text anymore, call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

By email

If you choose not to get text messages or you don’t use texting, we’ll email you instead to verify your enrollment each month. We’ll send a message to the email address we have in our records for you.

Note: If you’re using the STEM Scholarship, you can’t verify your enrollment by email.

Online through Ask VA

You can verify your enrollment through Ask VA. In your message, be sure to include the dates of your enrollment in school or training.

Verify your enrollment through Ask VA

By phone

Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.