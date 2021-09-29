About the VA El Paso Healthcare System

The VA El Paso Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations serving southwest Texas and Doña Ana County, New Mexico. Facilities include our main El Paso VA Clinic at Fort Bliss, next to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA El Paso health services page.

We provide Veterans with emergency care, acute inpatient care, and surgical care through our extensive sharing agreement with the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The VA El Paso Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 17), which includes medical centers and clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 17

Research and development

At the VA El Paso Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major areas of research include:

More coming soon!

Teaching and learning

VA El Paso health care provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Through our joint venture with the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, we provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

We maintain affiliations with:

Texas Tech University School of Medicine

New Mexico State University

New Mexico Highlands University

El Paso Community College

University of Texas at El Paso

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The El Paso VA Clinic became an independent outpatient clinic in 1975. Services included general medicine, prosthetics, pharmacy, and dental care.

Our El Paso VA Clinic was relocated to Fort Bliss in 1995. The facility has a 254,000 square foot ambulatory care center.

In 2008, we added 29,000 square feet of space to our El Paso VA Clinic.

In addition to our joint venture agreement with the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, we acquire health care services for Veterans from other hospitals throughout the region.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

More coming soon!

The VA El Paso Healthcare System has received the following awards:

More coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!