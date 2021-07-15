 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA El Paso health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

 

Lora_Strachan

Lora Strachan

Patient Advocate

VA El Paso health care

Phone: 915-564-6197

Care we provide at VA El Paso health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
