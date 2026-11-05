El Paso Central VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides specialty health services, including sleep medicine. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our El Paso Central VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1250-B East Cliff Drive, .
El Paso, TX 79902-4823
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Transportation Services for Veterans
VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is a free round-trip service provided to get veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) to and from their scheduled VA medical appointments as well and their VA Community Care appointments and back home. VTS can transport ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.
Uber Health Program
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Our El Paso VA is now offering more transportation services, UBER HEALTH CONNECT! Uber and the VA have partnered together to assist veterans get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Veterans will need to qualify to use Uber Health Connect services. Veterans will need to be ambulatory to use this service.
Qualifications:
- You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or
- You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or
- You receive a VA pension, or
- You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or
- You’re traveling for VA-approved transplant care
Project Amistad
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Another powerful connection! The El Paso VA and Project Amistad has joined together to help veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Just like VTS, Project Amistad can support ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.
NOTE: VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), Uber Health Connect, and Project Amistad are all NON-EMERGENT SERVICES. If you require medical transportation for a medical emergency please call 911 immediately.
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
To schedule transportation contact:
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA El Paso health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.