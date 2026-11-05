El Paso Eastside VA Clinic

Transportation Services for Veterans

VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is a free round-trip service provided to get veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) to and from their scheduled VA medical appointments as well and their VA Community Care appointments and back home. VTS can transport ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.

Uber Health Program

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Our El Paso VA is now offering more transportation services, UBER HEALTH CONNECT! Uber and the VA have partnered together to assist veterans get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Veterans will need to qualify to use Uber Health Connect services. Veterans will need to be ambulatory to use this service.

Qualifications:

You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or

You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or

You receive a VA pension, or

You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or

You’re traveling for VA-approved transplant care

Project Amistad

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Another powerful connection! The El Paso VA and Project Amistad has joined together to help veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Just like VTS, Project Amistad can support ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.

NOTE: VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), Uber Health Connect, and Project Amistad are all NON-EMERGENT SERVICES. If you require medical transportation for a medical emergency please call 911 immediately.

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits