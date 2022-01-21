Campus map

Directions

Exiting the airport, go west (toward the mountains) on Airway Boulevard then merge right (north) onto Airport Road. Continue on Airport Road until it completes a 90-degree left-hand turn and becomes Spur 601. The spur ends and becomes Fred Wilson Avenue. Cross over Dyer Street. and continue up hill. Halfway up the hill at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Lazear Street/Russell Street, on the left-hand side you will see the Fred Wilson Gate to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center complex. Enter the installation here. Or to proceed to the Alabama gate, continue up on Fred Wilson and merge left onto Alabama Street. At the corner of Alabama Street. and McKelligon Canyon Road, turn left.

Gate Access:

The Fred Wilson Gate, located at the intersection of Fred Wilson Avenue and Russel Street/Lazear Street, is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Change: The Alabama Gate, accessible via McKelligon Canyon Road, south of Alabama Street, is now open from 5:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays when it will be closed.

View on Facility locator.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

31°49'7.81"N 106°27'41.32"W

Address:

El Paso VA Clinic

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX 79930-4210

Intersection:

North Piedras Street and Holmes Ginn Circle