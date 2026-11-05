Skip to Content

El Paso Westside VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides specialty health services, including extended care and rehabilitation. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our El Paso Westside VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1870 Northwestern Drive
El Paso, TX 79912-1121

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
El Paso Westside VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Transportation Services for Veterans

VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is a free round-trip service provided to get veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) to and from their scheduled VA medical appointments as well and their VA Community Care appointments and back home. VTS can transport ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran. 

Uber Health Program

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Our El Paso VA is now offering more transportation services, UBER HEALTH CONNECT! Uber and the VA have partnered together to assist veterans get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Veterans will need to qualify to use Uber Health Connect services. 

Qualifications:

  • You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or
  • You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or
  • You receive a VA pension, or
  • You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or
  • You’re traveling for VA-approved transplant care 

Project Amistad

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

Another powerful connection! The El Paso VA and Project Amistad has joined together to help veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Just like VTS, Project Amistad can support ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran. 

NOTE: VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), Uber Health Connect, and Project Amistad are all NON-EMERGENT SERVICES. If you require medical transportation for a medical emergency please call 911 immediately.

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

To schedule transportation contact: option 2 for scheduling then option 9.

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA El Paso health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

Get updates from VA El Paso health care

Last updated: 