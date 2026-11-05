El Paso Westside VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides specialty health services, including extended care and rehabilitation. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our El Paso Westside VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1870 Northwestern Drive
El Paso, TX 79912-1121
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Transportation Services for Veterans
VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is a free round-trip service provided to get veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) to and from their scheduled VA medical appointments as well and their VA Community Care appointments and back home. VTS can transport ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.
Uber Health Program
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Our El Paso VA is now offering more transportation services, UBER HEALTH CONNECT! Uber and the VA have partnered together to assist veterans get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Veterans will need to qualify to use Uber Health Connect services.
Qualifications:
- You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or
- You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or
- You receive a VA pension, or
- You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or
- You’re traveling for VA-approved transplant care
Project Amistad
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
To schedule transportation contact:
Another powerful connection! The El Paso VA and Project Amistad has joined together to help veterans (Service and Non-Service Connected) get to their VA medical appointments and VA Community Care appointments. Just like VTS, Project Amistad can support ambulatory, wheelchair (will need footrest on the wheelchair), electric wheelchair, and power scooters. If a veteran requires assistance, one person (family member/caretaker) may ride with the veteran.
NOTE: VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), Uber Health Connect, and Project Amistad are all NON-EMERGENT SERVICES. If you require medical transportation for a medical emergency please call 911 immediately.
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
To schedule transportation contact:
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA El Paso health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.