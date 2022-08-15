Hospice care is comfort care provided to the Veteran and the family when a terminal condition, with less than 6 months to live, or the Veteran is no longer seeking treatment other than palliative care. Hospice care can be provided at home or in an in-patient setting. Hospice is a benefit that the VA offers to qualified Veterans who are in the final phases of their lives. The multi-disciplinary team approach helps Veterans live fully until they die. The El Paso VA works closely with community Hospice agencies to provide this care. Call 915-564-6100 ext. (7375) for more information.