Dr. Aragon is a dedicated nursing leader and proud native of El Paso, Texas. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Summa Cum Laude honors and her Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Systems Management from The University of Texas at El Paso, where she also completed certificates in Healthcare Leadership and Nursing Education. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Dr. Aragon is board certified as a Nurse Executive, Advanced (NEA-BC) through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Her exceptional contributions to healthcare and the community have been recognized with the prestigious Yellow Rose of Texas Award, presented by the Texas State Governor to honor outstanding Texas women.

Her career spans both civilian and federal nursing service. In her civilian roles, Dr. Aragon served as an Emergency Department RN at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen, Texas; Nursing Supervisor for Endoscopy and Internal Medicine at Tanana Valley Medical-Surgical Group in Fairbanks, Alaska; and Endoscopy RN at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

Dr. Aragon joined the El Paso VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) in June 2009 as a staff RN in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit (ASU). She quickly advanced to Assistant Nurse Manager, providing leadership in Sterile Processing, Perioperative Services, and Reusable Medical Equipment, earning SPD Level II Certification and overseeing reprocessing programs. She later served as ASU Nurse Manager for three years. From December 2011 to June 2012, Dr. Aragon served as Interim Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive (ADPCS/NE), providing executive leadership and administrative oversight for Nursing and Patient Care Services. She was subsequently appointed Deputy Nurse Executive, serving as an alternate member of the executive leadership team for six years. In October 2019, she assumed the role of Interim ADPCS/NE, and in March 2020, she was selected as the permanent ADPCS/NE for the El Paso VAHCS.

Dr. Aragon is deeply committed to advancing veteran care, inspired by her family’s Air Force heritage. She is the wife and daughter of Air Force veterans and the proud mother of four children.