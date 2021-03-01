Stories
VA El Paso health care top stories.
Mission Act
The Mission Act The MISSION Act strengthens VA’s ability to deliver trusted, easy to access, high quality care at VA facilities, virtually through telehealth, and in your community.
We hope you enjoy your look at our new website. This is not our official website at this time, but will be soon. To continue your health care journey in the VA El Paso Healthcare System, please return to our official VA El Paso health care website
VA El Paso health care top stories.
The Mission Act The MISSION Act strengthens VA’s ability to deliver trusted, easy to access, high quality care at VA facilities, virtually through telehealth, and in your community.