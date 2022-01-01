 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

El Paso Vet Center

Address

1155 Westmoreland Drive
Suite 121
El Paso, TX 79925

Phone

The Atrium Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our El Paso Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

El Paso Vet Center - Anthony

Located at

Anthony Water & Sanitation District
1155 N 4th Street
Anthony, NM 88021

Phone

Water & Sanitation District

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.