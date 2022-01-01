Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our El Paso Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

El Paso Vet Center - Anthony Located at Anthony Water & Sanitation District 1155 N 4th Street Anthony, NM 88021 Directions on Google Maps Phone 915-772-0013

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.