Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Elkton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Aberdeen Outstation Address 223 West Bel Air Ave on Law Street Aberdeen, MD 21001 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-272-6771

Elkton Vet Center - Centreville Located at Centreville American Legion Auxiliary Jeff Davis Unit 18 2619 Centreville Rd Centreville, MD 21617 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-392-4485

Elkton Vet Center - Chestertown Located at Frank M. Jarman Post 36 American Legion 9155 American Legion Rd. Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-392-4485

Elkton Vet Center - Elkton Located at American Legion Cecil Post 15 129 W. Main Street Elkton, MD 21921 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-392-4485

Elkton Vet Center - Salisbury Located at American Legion Wicomico Post 64 1109 American Legion Rd. Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-392-4485

Salisbury Outstation Address 926 Snow Hill Road Bldg 3 Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions on Google Maps Phone 410-912-7262

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.