 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Elkton Vet Center

Address

103 Chesapeake Boulevard
Suite A
Elkton, MD 21921

Phone

Front Entrance of Elkton Vet Center located in Suite A, 1st office on the right

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Elkton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Aberdeen Outstation

Address

223 West Bel Air Ave on Law Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Phone

Front of Aberdeen Outstation walk in to waiting room

Elkton Vet Center - Centreville

Located at

Centreville American Legion Auxiliary Jeff Davis Unit 18
2619 Centreville Rd
Centreville, MD 21617

Phone

Centreville American Legion Auxiliary Jeff Davis Unit 18

Elkton Vet Center - Chestertown

Located at

Frank M. Jarman Post 36 American Legion
9155 American Legion Rd.
Chestertown, MD 21620

Phone

Chestertown Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36

Elkton Vet Center - Elkton

Located at

American Legion Cecil Post 15
129 W. Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921

Phone

American Legion Cecil Post 15

Elkton Vet Center - Salisbury

Located at

American Legion Wicomico Post 64
1109 American Legion Rd.
Salisbury, MD 21801

Phone

American Legion Wicomico Post 64

Salisbury Outstation

Address

926 Snow Hill Road
Bldg 3
Salisbury, MD 21804

Phone

Salisbury Outstation as you drive up to building

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.