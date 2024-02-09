Skip to Content

VA Erie health care

At the VA Erie Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

Erie VA Medical Center

135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559
Main phone: 814-868-8661
Mental health care: 814-860-2038
Erie VAMC
In the spotlight at VA Erie health care

Stories

A Hero's Gratitude: Veteran Nominates Erie VA Medical Center’s Dr. Linda Peng for Healthcare Employee of the Year Award

Primary Care, Whole Health provider Dr. Linda Peng receives recognition as an outstanding healthcare provider.

Dr. Peng poses with Erie VAMC leadership, Whole Health staff members, and Mr. Jim Brown after the award presentation.
Events

Veteran Town Hall

When
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Erie VA Medical Center

2nd Floor conference room
