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About us

At the Erie VA Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans by providing world class care.

Erie VAMC Front Entrance at Sunset

About the Erie VA Medical Center

As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Erie VAMC health care location offers, visit the Erie health care page.  

Erie health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative health care center within a regional network including medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 46 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. 

Teaching and learning

The Erie VAMC offers a variety of internships every year. Our Health Service Psychology Internship Program prepares you for professional practice in a medical center or other health care settings that serve adults. Interns who complete the program will qualify for jobs or postdoctoral fellowships within VA, at other medical centers, or in the military. The training also prepares you for teaching positions or to work as therapists in private practice.

Fast facts

  • In 2025, the Erie VAMC served 21,620 Veterans in our 9-county service area, including 20,191 men and 1,567 women.
  • We had 877 employees in 2025, including 177 nurses and 51 physicians.
  • Approximately 24% of Erie VAMC employees are Veterans.
  • The facility’s annual operating budget is $174 million.
  • In 2025, we had 286,622 outpatient visits and out doctors performed 1,976 surgeries.
  • Our virtual Connected Care program uses technology to give Veterans personalized, high-quality health services close to home, or in their homes. In 2023, we completed 30,856 VA Telehealth visits and had 9,402 VA Video Connect encounters.
  • In continued support of the regional Western Market Initiative, the Erie VAMC hired 7 staff members to support the expansion of 7 services – strengthening the expansion of access to specialty care services to Veterans in the market to include orthopedics, podiatry, cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, V-consult.

Accreditation 

Erie health care received accreditation from: 

  • The Joint Commission
  • Long Term Care Institute
  • Office of Inspector General Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program
  • Triennial Environmental Compliance Audit

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

February 2026

November 2025

August 2025

March 2025

September 2024

Last updated: 