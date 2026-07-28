About the Erie VA Medical Center

As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Erie VAMC health care location offers, visit the Erie health care page.

Erie health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative health care center within a regional network including medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 46 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.