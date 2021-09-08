About the Erie VA Medical Center

As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Erie VAMC health care location offers, visit the Erie health care page.

Erie health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative health care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Learn more about VISN 4.

Teaching and learning

The Erie VAMC offers a variety of internships every year. Our Health Service Psychology Internship Program prepares you for professional practice in a medical center or other health care settings that serve adults. Interns who complete the program will qualify for jobs or postdoctoral fellowships within VA, at other medical centers, or in the military. The training also prepares you for teaching positions or to work as therapists in private practice.