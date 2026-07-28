About us
At the Erie VA Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans by providing world class care.
About the Erie VA Medical Center
As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Erie VAMC health care location offers, visit the Erie health care page.
Erie health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative health care center within a regional network including medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 46 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.
Teaching and learning
The Erie VAMC offers a variety of internships every year. Our Health Service Psychology Internship Program prepares you for professional practice in a medical center or other health care settings that serve adults. Interns who complete the program will qualify for jobs or postdoctoral fellowships within VA, at other medical centers, or in the military. The training also prepares you for teaching positions or to work as therapists in private practice.
Fast facts
- In 2025, the Erie VAMC served 21,620 Veterans in our 9-county service area, including 20,191 men and 1,567 women.
- We had 877 employees in 2025, including 177 nurses and 51 physicians.
- Approximately 24% of Erie VAMC employees are Veterans.
- The facility’s annual operating budget is $174 million.
- In 2025, we had 286,622 outpatient visits and out doctors performed 1,976 surgeries.
- Our virtual Connected Care program uses technology to give Veterans personalized, high-quality health services close to home, or in their homes. In 2023, we completed 30,856 VA Telehealth visits and had 9,402 VA Video Connect encounters.
- In continued support of the regional Western Market Initiative, the Erie VAMC hired 7 staff members to support the expansion of 7 services – strengthening the expansion of access to specialty care services to Veterans in the market to include orthopedics, podiatry, cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, V-consult.
Accreditation
Erie health care received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Long Term Care Institute
- Office of Inspector General Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program
- Triennial Environmental Compliance Audit
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
Newsletters
February 2026
November 2025
August 2025
March 2025
September 2024
August 2024
Erie VA Program Highlights & Updates
March 2024
PACT Act Eligibility Expansion
October 2023
NEW Specialty Clinics Resource Fair | Buddy Check Week | Virtual Health Resources
September 2023
Veteran Town Hall | PACT Act | Pharmacogenomics
August 2023
Upcoming Flu Clinics | VA Police Updates | Blood Testing Changes
Volunteer Drivers | Comfort in Care | PACT Act Update
July 2023
PACT Act | New VA Health & Benefits App | Upcoming Events
July Events and Updates