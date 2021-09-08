About us
At the Erie VA Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans by providing world class care.
About the Erie VA Medical Center
As a high reliability organization, the Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) provides Veterans with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the Erie VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Erie VAMC health care location offers, visit the Erie health care page.
Erie health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative health care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Learn more about VISN 4.
Teaching and learning
The Erie VAMC offers a variety of internships every year. Our Health Service Psychology Internship Program prepares you for professional practice in a medical center or other health care settings that serve adults. Interns who complete the program will qualify for jobs or postdoctoral fellowships within VA, at other medical centers, or in the military. The training also prepares you for teaching positions or to work as therapists in private practice.
Fast facts
- In 2020, we served 21,215 Veterans in our 9-county service area, including 19,480 men and 1,735 women.
- We had 838 employees in 2020, including 145 nurses and 43 physicians.
- Approximately 29% of our employees are Veterans.
- Our annual operating budget is about $135 million.
- In 2020, we had 247,545 outpatient visits and 281 hospital admissions. Our doctors performed 1,405 surgeries.
- We were one of the first 18 VA facilities nation-wide to launch a Whole Health Program.
- Our virtual Connected Care program uses technology to give Veterans personalized, high-quality health services close to home, or even in their homes. In 2020, we completed 19,813 Telehealth visits and 4,076 Telemental health care visits. We served 543 Veterans through e-consult, and 3,505 Veterans used secure messaging to reach our staff.
Accreditation
Erie health care received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Long Term Care Institute
- Office of Inspector General Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program
- Triennial Environmental Compliance Audit