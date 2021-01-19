Performance
Find out how VA Erie Healthcare System compares to non-VA health care facilities in your area and nationwide. Compare our health care quality to regional and national averages at non-VA health care facilities. Learn about VA appointment wait times and Veteran satisfaction at VA facilities.
VA health care performance measures
-
Compare quality of health care
Compare VA quality of health care to non-VA facilities, including care at hospitals and outpatient clinics in your area and nationwide.
-
Get average VA appointment wait times
Get average appointment wait times at VA health care facilities, including wait times for returning and new patients.
-
Learn about Veteran satisfaction with appointment wait times
VA measures Veteran satisfaction with getting timely appointments at each of our health facilities. We use a health care industry standard, the Consumer Assessment of Health and Systems survey, to collect feedback from 150,000 Veterans across the United States every 6 months.