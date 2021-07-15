Chaplain services
VA Erie's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapels offer space for quiet reflection, as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional and/or spiritual comfort for you and your family, and, if you wish, they'll routinely visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you'll have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay. They are available to assist you in drawing upon your self-defined spiritual resources to aid in the healing process.
Chaplains provide worship services and religious ministry so that you can express your religious beliefs and practices during your hospital stay. Upon request, your chaplain will locate clergy or religious leaders in the community if you have religious needs that cannot be met by our staff.
Chaplains will never attempt to impose any religious beliefs or practices on you; and they are also responsible for protecting you from such attempts by others.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available on the 2nd floor, room #2N227, and open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Worship services are also held in the chapel on a regularly scheduled basis. Religious or spiritual literature will be provided to you at your request.
Contact:
Chaplain offices can be found on the 2nd floor, at the end of the chapel hallway.
Nondenominational Chapel
Erie VA Medical Center
2nd Floor, Room 2N227
Map of Erie campus
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 24/7
Services
Catholic Mass
Wednesdays, 1:00 pm in Chapel
Protestant Services
Sundays, 10:00 am in Chapel
Telehealth Chaplain Services
Available upon request