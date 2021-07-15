Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional and/or spiritual comfort for you and your family, and, if you wish, they'll routinely visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you'll have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay. They are available to assist you in drawing upon your self-defined spiritual resources to aid in the healing process.

Chaplains provide worship services and religious ministry so that you can express your religious beliefs and practices during your hospital stay. Upon request, your chaplain will locate clergy or religious leaders in the community if you have religious needs that cannot be met by our staff.

Chaplains will never attempt to impose any religious beliefs or practices on you; and they are also responsible for protecting you from such attempts by others.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available on the 2nd floor, room #2N227, and open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Worship services are also held in the chapel on a regularly scheduled basis. Religious or spiritual literature will be provided to you at your request.

Contact:

Chaplain offices can be found on the 2nd floor, at the end of the chapel hallway.

Nondenominational Chapel

Erie VA Medical Center

2nd Floor, Room 2N227

Map of Erie campus

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 24/7

Services

Catholic Mass

Wednesdays, 1:00 pm in Chapel



Protestant Services

Sundays, 10:00 am in Chapel



Telehealth Chaplain Services

Available upon request