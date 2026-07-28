Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Erie Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Regional RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Erie health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Erie health care.
Mailing address
Erie VA Medical Center
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Main phone numbers
Local: 814-868-8661
Toll-free: 800-274-8387
To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Erie Health System.
Phone: 814-860-2074
Email: kimberly.kalista@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 814-868-8661 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Erie
Email: VHAV04FOIAERI@va.gov | Thomas W. Smith - Privacy and FOIA Officer
Fax:
Mail:
Erie VA Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
For questions about your request to VA Erie
Phone: 814-860-2523
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Avoid fraud and scams
VA remains committed to protecting the privacy of our Veterans, service members, and military spouses.
With this in mind, we are sharing an update that some Veterans have received fraudulent calls from individuals who claim to be affiliated with the government.
These calls may try to sway you to provide personal or identifying information, along with credit card or bank account numbers.
Sharing this information can lead to theft of the Veteran’s identity, their money or both. Don’t be fooled.
Never give out personal information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.
Neither the Department of Veterans Affairs, nor any other legitimate government agency will ever request any personal information over the phone, via text or email.
If you’re contacted by anyone requesting personal information, hang up and contact your local VA.
If you're unsure, it's always safer to hang up and call the Erie VA directly at
Scammers can spoof phone numbers, so you can’t rely on caller identification.
To learn more about spoofing, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/spoofing
What to do if you spot a scam
If you are a victim of or spot a scam, you should first file a complaint with your State Attorney General’s Office.
You should also report it to the FTC at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.
Report patient care or safety issues
As a High Reliability Organization (HRO) the Erie VA Medical Center supports a culture of safety and strives to provide exceptional care and customer service. If you experience or witness a safety issue, please notify us immediately.
1. Report the safety concern to the nearest staff member. All of Erie VAMC employees receive HRO training and are able and prepared to assist you with safety concerns.
2. Report the safety concern to the Service Level Advocate (SLA). Each department within the Erie VAMC has a designated SLA. These individuals provide patients with solutions to problems, concerns, safety issues, and unmet needs.
3. Report the safety concern to a Veteran Experience Officer. As patient advocates, Veteran Experience Officers (VEO) help resolve issues with patient care. Their mission includes providing the highest quality Customer Experience (CX) in the delivery of care to Service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.
Ask an Erie VAMC staff member to connect you with a VEO or contact them directly.
Jeremy L. Ireland |
4. Report the safety concern to our Facility Leadership. Speak with Erie VAMC Executive Director, John Gennaro during weekly open office hours.
Director’s Office Open Door Hours
Every Friday: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Erie VAMC | 7th Floor
If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
Erie VA Medical Center
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559
Main phone:
VA Police Dispatch:
Mental Health Clinic:
Suicide Prevention Coordinators:
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV):
Veteran Justice Outreach Coordinator (VJO):
Erie VA Homeless Care Team:
Homeless in need of a shelter, please call: 814-shelter
Veteran Experience Officer
Jeremy Ireland:
VA Emergency & Urgent Care Resources
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
Call 988, and press 1
Erie VA Urgent Care Clinic: (UCC)
Please call
Hours of operation: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays
Behavioral Health Clinic
M-F, 8 am - 4:30 pm
Behavioral Health Clinic On-call (After Business Hours)
After normal business hours
Veterans Crisis Hotline- 24-Hour Service 988, press 1
VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans- 24-Hour Service 1-
Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC)
Ashtabula County VA Clinic
2044 Lambros Lane | Ashtabula, OH 44004-2700
Main phone:
Mental health clinic:
Crawford County VA Clinic
16954 Conneaut Lake Road | Meadville, PA 16335-3738
Main phone:
Mental health clinic:
McKean County VA Clinic
20 Foster Brook Boulevard | Bradford, PA 16701-3274
Main phone:
Mental health clinic:
Venango County VA Clinic
125 Home Depot Drive | Franklin, PA 16323-6264
Main phone:
Mental health clinic:
Warren County VA Clinic
3 Farm Colony Drive | Warren, PA 16365-5209
Main phone:
Mental health clinic: