Contact us

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Erie Health System.

Phone: 814-860-2074

Email: kimberly.kalista@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 814-868-8661 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Erie

Email: VHAV04FOIAERI@va.gov | Thomas W. Smith - Privacy and FOIA Officer

Fax:

Mail:

Erie VA Medical Center

Business Office

Release of Information

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA 16504

For questions about your request to VA Erie

Phone: 814-860-2523

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)

810 Vermont Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Avoid fraud and scams

VA remains committed to protecting the privacy of our Veterans, service members, and military spouses.

With this in mind, we are sharing an update that some Veterans have received fraudulent calls from individuals who claim to be affiliated with the government.

These calls may try to sway you to provide personal or identifying information, along with credit card or bank account numbers.

Sharing this information can lead to theft of the Veteran’s identity, their money or both. Don’t be fooled.

Never give out personal information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.

Neither the Department of Veterans Affairs, nor any other legitimate government agency will ever request any personal information over the phone, via text or email.

If you’re contacted by anyone requesting personal information, hang up and contact your local VA.

If you're unsure, it's always safer to hang up and call the Erie VA directly at or 1- (toll free).

Scammers can spoof phone numbers, so you can’t rely on caller identification.

To learn more about spoofing, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/spoofing

What to do if you spot a scam

If you are a victim of or spot a scam, you should first file a complaint with your State Attorney General’s Office.

You should also report it to the FTC at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

Report patient care or safety issues

As a High Reliability Organization (HRO) the Erie VA Medical Center supports a culture of safety and strives to provide exceptional care and customer service. If you experience or witness a safety issue, please notify us immediately.

1. Report the safety concern to the nearest staff member. All of Erie VAMC employees receive HRO training and are able and prepared to assist you with safety concerns.

2. Report the safety concern to the Service Level Advocate (SLA). Each department within the Erie VAMC has a designated SLA. These individuals provide patients with solutions to problems, concerns, safety issues, and unmet needs.

3. Report the safety concern to a Veteran Experience Officer. As patient advocates, Veteran Experience Officers (VEO) help resolve issues with patient care. Their mission includes providing the highest quality Customer Experience (CX) in the delivery of care to Service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Ask an Erie VAMC staff member to connect you with a VEO or contact them directly.

Jeremy L. Ireland |

4. Report the safety concern to our Facility Leadership. Speak with Erie VAMC Executive Director, John Gennaro during weekly open office hours.

Director’s Office Open Door Hours

Every Friday: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Erie VAMC | 7th Floor

If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/

Phone: 800-994-6610

Fax: 630-792-5636

Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:

Office of Quality and Patient Safety

The Joint Commission

One Renaissance Boulevard

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181