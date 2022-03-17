Chaplain Services | Moral Injury & Suicide Prevention Virtual Seminar

The Erie VA Medical Center Chaplain Service invites regional clergy, spiritual workers, and lay leaders with a passion for Veterans to participate in its Virtual Moral Injury and Suicide Prevention Seminar.

About this event

Who: This FREE event is for Faith Community Representatives, Pastors, Clergy, Veterans, anyone interested in exploring intersections of Veteran-specific issues and spiritual care implications.



What: Many Veterans are likely to turn to clergy before seeking mental health treatment. This event will provide community clergy with information/training on Suicide Prevention and Moral Injury, led by subject matter experts.

Presenters Dr. J. Irene Harris and Brandon Wiley, LPC will aid participants in:

Understanding suicide prevention and moral injury

Recognizing traits of suicide risk and spiritual distress

Identifying paths for wellness and spiritual strengths to help Veterans cope

The Department of Veterans Affairs defines moral injury as:

In traumatic or unusually stressful circumstances, people may perpetrate, fail to prevent, or witness events that contradict deeply held moral beliefs and expectations

The distressing psychological, behavioral, social, and sometimes spiritual aftermath of exposure to such events

Moral injury can occur in response to acting or witnessing behaviors that go against an individual’s values and moral beliefs

Please join us for this important first step in providing vital care and support to Veterans.



The first ten registrants who attend the entire seminar will receive a $25 gift card donated by the Erie VA Behavioral Health Council.



Important Details

Short survey required upon registration



To register visit:

erievaspiritualinjury.eventbrite.com

For more details, please call Erie VA Chaplain Services at 814-860-2537.